Elite 2022 SG Nick Smith Jr. Closing Out Official Visits

Smith will take his last visit this weekend to Oklahoma before weighing out his final decision.

Nick Smith Jr. is a weekend away from wrapping up his official visit tour.

The 6-foot-4 scoring guard will head to Oklahoma on Friday after racking up the frequent flyer miles over the last couple of months, visiting Alabama, Auburn, Kansas, Arkansas-Pine Bluff and Arkansas.

Still, it was the visit he cancelled that caused the biggest stir.

“When I cancelled the Kentucky visit, everyone was calling and going crazy about it,” Smith said. “But it wasn’t personal, it was a business move for me.”

Kentucky picked up a commitment from elite shooting guard Shaedon Sharpe and landed another commitment from elite wing Chris Livingston on Wednesday.

The Wildcats are also a heavy favorite to land elite combo guard Cason Wallace, who is also considering Tennessee, Texas and UTSA.

“Anyone who knows me knows that I’m not scared of competition; I’ve played against all those guys,” Smith said. “But at some point, it can get overcrowded, and I’ve got great options where I wouldn’t have that. I get the business side of recruiting. Kentucky is a great school and Coach Cal is a phenomenal coach, there’s no doubt about it, but I have other great options.”

Most of which were front and center last week when the NCAA’s recruiting period commenced.

Smith hosted Alabama, Oklahoma, Auburn and Arkansas on day one.

“It was fun,” Smith said. “I just like talking to the coaches and hearing them out. I’m just listening and asking questions because I want to make the best decision for me. It’s definitely harder when you have all of these great options, but this is a good problem to have.”