The Scoot Henderson Blog: George Floyd, Lessons Not Losses, Recruitment and More

What’s up world, it’s Scoot Henderson coming back at you with another blog, just catching you guys up on what happened over the last couple of months.

Well, we ended up losing to Wheeler in the state championship game. That wasn’t how we wanted to end the season, obviously. But I learned and grew a lot this season.

I came into this season wanting to be the best leader that I could be and holding everyone accountable on and off the court, starting with myself. I feel like I was able to do that, and I feel like we all grew together as a team.

That said, it was a tough loss.

It hurt because that was our third time losing to them. We finally beat them in the regional championship then they beat us when it counted.

Every loss, for me, is a personal lesson. I grow more in losses, so it’s all a part of the process.

I was really honored and blessed to see my name on the Sports Illustrated All-American team. Just to be named with all of the other elite players was something that just motivated me more.

I’m running with Game Elite this summer and we’ve already started!

We’re looking pretty good this year.

We have a lot of special guys that just fit our style perfectly. I feel like everyone has their own position and their own role, so I’m expecting big things as usual.

My biggest goal this summer is to leave no doubt in everyone’s mind that I’m the best player in my class.

I’m taking everything up a notch this summer.

My recruitment is still going well. I’m just really taking my time with everything.

I’m hearing a lot from schools like Auburn, Georgia, Arkansas, Alabama, Ole Miss, and a few others.

I want to say this too, I’m wide open with my recruitment. I know a lot of people think I’m going to certain schools, but I can tell you that’s not true at all.

I want to hear from different schools and see what the best fit will be for me.

OK, school is going pretty well.

My teachers are great, so props to them for helping me and breaking things down when I need extra help!

I went to spring break at PCB to just chill out and relax with my friends. I really needed that. It’s good to get away and recharge and just be a teenager having fun.

Other than that, I’ve really been learning more and more about stocks from my brother and my family. I love to learn new things and ways to build wealth. All of that stuff is really important for me.

I want to give a shoutout to my little sister Crystal, aka Moochie, too!

She’s been working really hard, and she picked up an offer from Vanderbilt! I already told you guys that she reached the 1,000-point mark in just her sophomore year, so she’s destined for big things. I’ve gotta give a shoutout to my 2-month old nephew Christian Grey Henderson too!

He’s just really fun! And he’s already got the long wingspan too so watch out!

Before I end it, I want to say that I’m still praying for the family of George Floyd. My heart goes out to them once again. I pray for all the police and lawmakers on the right side of justice.

I feel like it’s on all of us to stand up against police brutality, the killings of young black men and racism in general in this country. We need to take a stand against Asian hate crimes, and all hate across the board!

We have to do better and get united! It’s time to come together.

OK guys, I’ve gotta get going, but I want to thank God for all of my opportunities and thank my family for always supporting me.

Here in Georgia, they’ve opened things back up and I know they’re doing that more around the country, but I want everyone to stay safe out there and wear your masks anyway!

Let’s all do our part!

Take care everyone!

