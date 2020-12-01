SI All-American Candidate Josh Minott Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: SF Josh Minott

Projected Position: SF

Status: SI All-American candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-8, 175 pounds

School: Boca Raton (Fla.) St. Andrew's School

Committed to: Memphis

Frame: Lean build with plenty of room to add muscle at the next level and beyond.

Athleticism: Minott is an exceptional athlete who combines speed, quickness and agility to impact the game on both ends of the floor. Minott’s frame isn’t big, but he’s strong and finishes through contact well.

Instincts: Minott has great feel and anticipates well on both ends of the floor. He plays passing lanes well and his timing offensively is one of his greatest assets. Minott has a high hoops IQ and tends to make the right play when he’s in attack mode.

Polish: Minott combines an unrelenting motor on both ends of the floor with great length (7-foot-2 wingspan) that enables him to guard all five positions. He’s a capable scorer at all three levels and shot 43 percent from three last season.

Bottom Line: Minott was a late bloomer on the national scene, but he has all the tools of an elite high-level prospect. His length, versatility and motor will make him an instant impact player at Memphis next season.