SI All-American Candidates: 1 Florida Commit Named

Florida verbal commit Kowacie Reeves, a shooting guard from Macon, Ga., has been named a 2021 Sports Illustrated All-American candidate.

Reeves committed to the Gators in April, choosing Florida over scholarship offers from Texas, Stanford and Clemson, among others. The 6-foot-5 guard makes his biggest mark as a shooter, preying on defenses from all over the floor by knocking down jumpers and attacking overzealous close-outs off the bounce.

The Gators aren't currently being considered by any uncommitted prospects who were selected as SI All-American candidates.

Hundreds and hundreds of student-athletes across the country were evaluated for consideration as All-American candidates before the SI99 was finalized. Video highlights, scouting analyses and a breakdown of each player’s college verbal commitment and/or top college contenders can be found on their bio pages at SIAllAmerican.com.

The list of 2021 Sports Illustrated All-American candidates was released on Dec. 2, accompanied by lists of prospects ordered by state and college choice/contenders. Position rankings, in-depth videos on top-rated players and the group of student-athletes who just missed the cut will be unveiled throughout the remainder of December.