SI All-American Candidates: 1 Minnesota Target Named

Minnesota recruiting target Chet Holmgren, a PF/C from Minnehaha Academy in Minneapolis, has been named a Sports Illustrated All-American candidate.

Holmgren is considering Michigan and Gonzaga in addition to the Golden Gophers. At 7-foot-1, 190 pounds, the slender big man is one of the most promising long-term prospects in all of high school basketball, blending perimeter skills normally reserved for guards with a game-changing ability to protect the rim.

No other undecided players ranked among SI's top-99 seniors in the country are considering Minnesota.

Hundreds and hundreds of student-athletes were evaluated for the SI99—Sports Illustrated’s ranking of the top-99 senior high school basketball players in the country—before the list of All-American candidates was finalized. Video highlights, scouting analyses and a breakdown of each player’s college verbal commitment and/or top college contenders can be found on their bio pages at SIAllAmerican.com.

The SI99 was unveiled on Dec. 2, accompanied by lists of prospects ordered by state and college choice/contenders. Position rankings, in-depth videos on top-rated players and more will be released throughout the remainder of December. Sports Illustrated’s final All-American teams for the 2020-21 prep hoops season will be announced in coming months.