SI.com
SI All-American
HomeFootballBasketball
Search

Elite Combo Guard Skyy Clark Recruiting Stars to Kentucky

Jason Jordan

Just over a week ago when Brentwood (Tenn.) Academy combo guard Skyy Clark picked Kentucky over UCLA, North Carolina and Memphis, he made it clear that one of the key reasons he opted for Lexington was the opportunity to not only play at the highest level, but with fellow high-level talent.

“Kentucky is the best of the best in every way,” Clark said. “I feel like I’ll get better every day because I’ll have Coach (John) Cal, and I’ll be training against the best players too.”

RELATED: The Elijah Fisher Blog

Be that as it may, Clark is currently the lone commitment for the Wildcats in the 2022 class, a fact that’s not likely to be the case for long given Calipari’s propensity for landing top-level talent.

To aide in the hunt, Clark said he’s got specific players he plans to reach out to now that he’s committed to Big Blue Nation.

As it stands, Montverde (Fla.) Academy’s Jalen Duren, Sierra Canyon’s (Chatsworth, Calif.) Amari Bailey and Ribet Academy (Los Angeles) wing Tre White lead Clark’s wish list currently.

“Those are the main three right now,” Clark said. “But I’ve gotta do more research on who else. But I’m on it now. I’m all in.”

Clark excelled this summer teaming up with top tier 2021 talent like Calhoun’s (Letohatchee, Ala.) JD Davison, an Alabama commit, Pace Academy’s (Atlanta) shooting guard Matt Cleveland, a Florida State commit, and Sandy Creek’s (Tyrone, Ga.) Jabari Smith, an Auburn commit.

RELATED: Brandin Podziemski blowing up in 2021

Clark’s ability to effectively play both guard positions make him a necessary “glue” type player for a talented group. His hoops IQ is exceptional, evident in his reads on offense and anticipation defensively, and his combination of quickness, athleticism and shiftiness makes him a headache of a defensive assignment for the opposition.

Last season, Clark pumped in 26 points a game.

“Now that I’m committed, it’s all about getting more guys to come chase a national title,” Clark said. “At the end of the day that’s the only goal, and that’s what we come to Kentucky for.” 

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Friday Five: Pac-12 is Back, Under Armour All-America Game Cancelled

SI All-American's new feature, Friday Five, continues with five topics on our mind in college football and recruiting.

John Garcia, Jr.

The Elijah Fisher Blog: Preseason Prep, Recruitment and More

Canadian combo guard said he feels like he's the top player, regardless of class or country.

Elijah Fisher

Brandin Podziemski Taking His Time with Newfound Attention from High Majors

Podziemski picked up Kentucky and Kansas offers with other high majors making a push.

Jason Jordan

SI99 QB Miller Moss on Voting for the First Time, No Fall Football and More

USC-bound quarterback reflects on voting ahead of historic election

Miller Moss

SI All-American Candidate Jack Bech Highlights and Evaluation

Jack Bech is a wide receiver prospect from St. Thomas More High School in Lafayette, La. Bech is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

by

John Garcia Jr.

Caleb Williams on Latest OU Commit, New Couch, New Gym

No. 1 recruit Caleb Williams continues his SI All-American blog as he adjusts to life in Norman, Oklahoma.

Caleb Williams

SI All-American Candidate Billy Bowman, Jr. Highlights and Evaluation

Billy Bowman Jr. is an athlete prospect from Billy Ryan High School in Denton, Texas. Bowman is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Yulkeith Brown Highlights and Evaluation

Yulkeith Brown is a wide receiver prospect from Gulliver Prep School in Miami, Fla. Brown is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Sage Ryan Highlights and Evaluation

Sage Ryan is a defensive back prospect from Lafayette Christian Academy in Lafayette, Calif. Ryan is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Amari Daniels Highlights and Evaluation

Amari Daniels is a running back prospect from Miami Central High School in Miami, Fla. Daniels is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American