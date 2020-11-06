Elite Combo Guard Skyy Clark Recruiting Stars to Kentucky

Just over a week ago when Brentwood (Tenn.) Academy combo guard Skyy Clark picked Kentucky over UCLA, North Carolina and Memphis, he made it clear that one of the key reasons he opted for Lexington was the opportunity to not only play at the highest level, but with fellow high-level talent.

“Kentucky is the best of the best in every way,” Clark said. “I feel like I’ll get better every day because I’ll have Coach (John) Cal, and I’ll be training against the best players too.”

RELATED: The Elijah Fisher Blog

Be that as it may, Clark is currently the lone commitment for the Wildcats in the 2022 class, a fact that’s not likely to be the case for long given Calipari’s propensity for landing top-level talent.

To aide in the hunt, Clark said he’s got specific players he plans to reach out to now that he’s committed to Big Blue Nation.

As it stands, Montverde (Fla.) Academy’s Jalen Duren, Sierra Canyon’s (Chatsworth, Calif.) Amari Bailey and Ribet Academy (Los Angeles) wing Tre White lead Clark’s wish list currently.

“Those are the main three right now,” Clark said. “But I’ve gotta do more research on who else. But I’m on it now. I’m all in.”

Clark excelled this summer teaming up with top tier 2021 talent like Calhoun’s (Letohatchee, Ala.) JD Davison, an Alabama commit, Pace Academy’s (Atlanta) shooting guard Matt Cleveland, a Florida State commit, and Sandy Creek’s (Tyrone, Ga.) Jabari Smith, an Auburn commit.

RELATED: Brandin Podziemski blowing up in 2021

Clark’s ability to effectively play both guard positions make him a necessary “glue” type player for a talented group. His hoops IQ is exceptional, evident in his reads on offense and anticipation defensively, and his combination of quickness, athleticism and shiftiness makes him a headache of a defensive assignment for the opposition.

Last season, Clark pumped in 26 points a game.

“Now that I’m committed, it’s all about getting more guys to come chase a national title,” Clark said. “At the end of the day that’s the only goal, and that’s what we come to Kentucky for.”