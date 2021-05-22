Southern JamFest: M.J. Rice's Renewed Love for the Game Translating Into Dominance

HAMPTON, Va. – It’s not that MJ Rice isn’t taking the game as serious these days, it’s just that he’s got a simple, yet complex, perspective that is helping him to dominate at higher level: Care less to achieve more.

“I don’t overthink things anymore,” said Rice, a consensus top 10 prospect in the 2022 class. “For me, it’s about focusing on doing the things I train so hard to perfect and, most importantly having fun.”

Rice is unabashed to admit that the latter had been missing at times due to the overwhelming pressure to live up to the proverbial hype.

“I’m just seeing things differently nowadays,” Rice said. “I love the game. I love everything about developing and getting better and I’m more focused on that. Offers are important, but I don’t let that stuff consume me. Rankings don’t let affect me mentally. Ever since I’ve refocused on the right things my game has gone to another level.”

After leading Oak Hill Academy (Mouth of Wilson, Va.) this season, averaging 23 points, seven rebounds and five assists a game, Rice turned it up a notch this spring with Team Loaded (N.C.), posting 25 points, seven rebounds and four assists.

In Team Loaded’s win over BWSL on Saturday at the Southern JamFest, Rice posted 17 points and five rebounds.

“It’s like taking a test, you study and study and when it comes time to take it, you’re relaxed because you’ve done everything you can to prepare,” Rice said. “That’s how I am with the game now; I know the work I put in so there’s nothing to worry about. I don’t overthink it. I just go to work.”

The hardhat mentality has everyone from Duke to N.C. State to Virginia Tech to Louisville, among many others, all giving chase.

Like every other player on the spring circuit, Rice’s renewed appreciation for the game was tied to the fact that the world took away spring and summer competition last season. Still, unlike most players, Rice had a full-circle moment when he suffered a torn ACL midway through his sophomore season.

“That time away changed my whole outlook on life,” Rice said. “I was always gonna be out last summer, but just to see how easily the game can be taken away from you is an eye opener. I feel like it was a blessing in disguise, and now I’m on a mission. I’m coming harder than I ever have.”