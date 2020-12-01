SI All-American Candidate Terquavion Smith Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: SG Terquavion Smith

Projected Position: SG

Status: SI All-American Candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-3, 180 pounds

School: Farmville (N.C.) Central

Committed to: N.C. State

Frame: Slim frame with room to add and develop muscle at the next level.

Athleticism: Smith is a shifty scoring guard who uses a combination of speed bursts and change-of-direction moves to operate on the perimeter. He’s extremely agile and long with the strength to finish through contact at the rim.

Instincts: Smith is tactical in his approach as a scorer. He’s constantly in attack mode and surveys the defense constantly while he’s maneuvering around on the perimeter. Smith is an efficient scorer on all three levels and uses his length and motor to grab rebounds and compete defensively.

Polish: Smith’s scoring ability overshadows his ability as a playmaker, but his vision and high basketball IQ allow him to make plays for his teammates. Smith moves well without the ball, though thrives when he’s able to create off the dribble.

Bottom Line: Smith is a capable scorer on all three levels, and he plays with a constantly-churning motor. He has good size and great feel on the perimeter. He’ll need to get stronger, but he’ll be able to step in from day one and contribute offensively in Raleigh.