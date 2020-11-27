SI.com
SI All-American
HomeFootballBasketball
Search

Emoni Bates Highlights Elite Group of Players to Watch at Thanksgiving Hoopfest

Jason Jordan

Last season more than 12,000 fans flocked to American Airlines Arena in less than two hours to watch the Thanksgiving Hoopfest, making it, arguably, the hottest high school basketball event last year. 

This year the COVID-19 pandemic has done little to impede the talent on-hand, with a double-header featuring some of the most elite players in the country.

First, John Paul II (Plano, Texas) takes on Lancaster (Texas) at 7 p.m. ET, then in the nightcap Ypsi (Mich.) Prep squares off with Duncanville (Texas) at 9 p.m. ET.

Here are the five players you can’t miss at the event.

RELATED: Watch the Thanksgiving Hoopfest live here.

Emoni Bates, Ypsi (Mich.) Prep, SF, 2022

College: Michigan State

What He’s Must-See TV: For two years, Bates has been widely regarded as the top high school prospect in the country, regardless of class. Bates is a 6-foot-9, athletic scoring machine with Kevin Durant-like shooting ability, elite playmaking ability and a motor that remains in overdrive. Bates dropped 36 points and 10 rebounds in a highly publicized duel with the top player in 2021 Chet Holmgren last week.

Zhuric Phelps, Duncanville (Texas), PG, 2021

College: SMU

Why He’s Must-See TV: Phelps is an athletic, shifty and quick floor general who can score on all three levels and energizes his teammates with his “wow” plays and his motor on both ends of the floor. Phelps is coming off a stat-stuffing 22-point, six-rebound, five-assist, three-steal outing against a tough Westlake (Austin, Texas) squad.

Jaylon Tyson, John Paul II (Plano, Texas), SF, 2021

College: Texas Tech

Why He’s Must-See TV: Tyson is a slippery, bouncy and quick wing who can shift the momentum with his ability to score on all three levels. Tyson defends multiple positions and had his full repertoire on display this week in a 25-point, seven-rebound performance against Waxahachie (Texas).

Manny Obaseki, John Paul II (Plano, Texas), CG, 2021

College: Texas A&M

Why He’s Must-See TV: Obaseki is a shifty and athletic guard who keeps the defense off balance with his three-level scoring ability. Obaseki doubles as a gifted playmaker with great vision who competes at a high level on the defensive end.

Ronald Holland, Duncanville (Texas), F, 2023

College: Undecided

Why He’s Must-See TV: Holland is one of the top players in the 2023 class with the versatility, length and athleticism to dominate in multiple ways on both ends of the floor. Holland scores efficiently at all three levels and plays with a high motor. 

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Thankful for Football: Senior Sleepers Making Most of 2020

SI All-American highlights senior college football prospects without Power 5 status down the stretch

SI All-American

SI All-American Football Candidates Cut to 250 Finalists

2020 SI All-American football candidates list down to 250 finalists

SI All-American

by

STRAITupMJ

Michael Foster, Harrison Ingram and Other Elite High School Basketball Stars Dish on Skills They’re Most Thankful to Possess

From high basketball IQ to athleticism, prospects share which skills make them the most dominant.

Jason Jordan

New Additions to the SI All-American Candidate List

SI All-American announced a dozen new college football prospects who made the cut down to 250 potential recruits to be named to the 2021 All-American football team.

Edwin Weathersby II

Nation's Leading Passer Dart Focused on Five Schools Ahead of Decision

Fresh off of record-setting 2020 season, Senior QB recruit Jaxson Dart has his eye on West Coast powers

John Garcia, Jr.

Freak of the Week: Jordan Jenkins

SI All-American continues its latest football feature, Freak of the Week, highlighting the top high school football prospect performances nationally.

SI All-American

SI99 QB JJ McCarthy Caps Senior Season; 'I Couldn't Ask for Anyone Better'

Future Michigan quarterback impresses IMG Academy coaches and players on, off the field

John Garcia, Jr.

Shaedon Sharpe’s Stock Continues to Ascend with Monster Start to the Season

Sharpe has upped his points per game average by 19 this season.

Jason Jordan

Caleb Williams on Bedlam, his Birthday, Thanksgiving

No. 1 recruit Caleb Williams updates weekly blog on his life before enrolling at Oklahoma

Caleb Williams

SI All-American Candidate Roderick Daniels, Jr. Highlights and Evaluation

Roderick Daniels, Jr. is a wide receiver prospect from Duncanville High School in Duncanville, Texas. Daniels is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

by

John Garcia Jr.