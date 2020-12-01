SI All-American Candidate Trey Kaufman Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: PF Trey Kaufman

Projected Position: PF

Status: SI All-American candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-8, 210 pounds

School: Sellersburg (Ind.) Silver Creek

Committed to: Purdue

Frame: Lean build with plenty of room to add muscle at the next level and beyond.

Athleticism: Kaufman is agile and fluid with his movements. He has great footwork and is quicker than most bigs at his position.

Instincts: Kaufman is exceptionally adept at recognizing and exploiting matchup advantages and has the diverse skill set to pull it off. He makes great reads and anticipates well as a rebounder and defender.

Polish: Kaufman thrives as a stretch four, capable of impacting the game from the perimeter which opens up his ability to create in the lane. Kaufman’s size and length make him an asset on both ends of the floor, and his versatility enables him to defend all five positions.

Bottom Line: Kaufman is an intriguing prospect because of his size and versatility on both ends of the floor. Matt Painter will be able to use him at multiple spots at Purdue next season, and he should thrive in Painter’s system as a stretch four.