SI All-American Candidate Trey Patterson Highlights and Evaluation

SI All-American

Prospect: SF Trey Patterson
Projected Position: Small Forward 
Status: SI All-American Candidate
Vitals: 6-foot-8, 207 pounds
School: Somerset (N.J.) Rutgers Prep
Committed to: Villanova

Frame: Lean and long frame with room to add and develop muscle at the next level. 

Athleticism: Patterson is a long and rangy athlete with the ability to play above the rim, get out in transition, guard multiple positions and play both forward spots on the offensive end. 

Instincts: Patterson’s versatility coupled with his IQ on the court makes him tough to defend. He recognizes matchup advantages and usually does a good job of exploiting them. He anticipates well on the defensive end while exercising patience, allowing him to come away with deflections and blocks. 

Polish: Patterson is a strong rebounder because he has great anticipation, an attribute that serves him well on the offensive end where he’s able to finish with both hands, with his back-to-the-basket or driving to the rim. Patterson is also efficient with the mid-range pull-up and picks his spots offensively. 

Bottom Line: Patterson’s impact can be felt on both ends of the floor and his size and skill-set allow him to be used in multiple ways. That makes him an intriguing prospect, one that will be able to step in and contribute early for Villanova.

Comments

Basketball

