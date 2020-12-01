SI All-American Candidate TyTy Washington Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: PG TyTy Washington

Projected Position: PG

Status: SI All-American Candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-3, 185 pounds

School: Phoenix (Ariz.) Compass Prep

Committed to: Creighton

Frame: Lean and cut frame with room to add and develop muscle at the next level.

Athleticism: Washington is a quick and fast lead guard with the ability to play above the rim and strength to finish plays through contact consistently.

Instincts: Washington is a scoring point guard with the mentality to make plays at all times. Washington picks his spots well on the offensive end and brings the same intensity on the defensive end, anticipating passing lanes and challenging shots on the break.

Polish: Washington doesn’t waste movement and runs the team in a very calculated manner. He’s comfortable in attack mode, but also recognizes situations and matchups and controls pace, directing teammates all over the floor.

Bottom Line: Washington has the type of game that would’ve likely had him climbing the rankings had players been allowed to suit up this summer. Washington’s mentality, athleticism and abilities on all three levels as an efficient scorer will make him an instant-impact player for Creighton.