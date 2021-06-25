2022 Center Vincent Iwuchukwu Will Transfer to Montverde Academy

Iwuchukwu is the second major commitment for Montverde this summer.

The defending GEICO Nationals champion Montverde (Fla.) Academy Eagles got a strong boost to its already elite frontcourt on Friday when Vincent Iwuchukwu told Sports Illustrated he would transfer to Montverde from La Lumiere (La Porte, Ind.).

"I just feel like from a development standpoint, it was a great move for me," Iwuchukwu said. "They've proven that they get players to the league and they've had a lot of success there. I just feel like this move will help to take my game to the next level."

Last season, Iwuchukwu averaged 15 points, 11 rebounds and 2.4 blocks a game for the Lakers.

Recently, Iwuchukwu led the prestigious Pangos All-American Camp in scoring (22 ppg.) while shooting 58%. He also posted 9.8 rebounds, 2.3 assists, and 1.3 blocks a game.

Iwuchukwu is an elite rim protector who has vastly improved his offensive game over the last year, with the ability to knock down shots free-throw line extended, facing-up on the low block and scoring in a variety of different ways. Iwuchukwu has also improved as a rebounder and has a soft touch in the paint.

That skill set has everyone from North Carolina to Gonzaga to Baylor to Kentucky, among many others, all giving chase.

Iwuchukwu is the second major commitment the Eagles have managed this offseason, Skyy Clark, a Kentucky commit, announced that he would be transferring to Montverde last month.

"We'll have a lot of talent, and a lot of guys who go hard all the time," Iwuchukwu said. "I just love to compete, so to be able to get better every day in practice is something that's exciting for me. I can't wait to get started."