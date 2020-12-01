SI All-American Candidate Wesley Cardet Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: SG Wesley Cardet

Projected Position: SG

Status: SI All-American Candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-6, 175 pounds

School: Orlando (Fla.) West Oaks Academy

Schools of Interest: Alabama, Florida, Florida Gulf Coast, Clemson and DePaul, among others.

Frame: Lean and muscular frame with room to add and develop muscle at the next level.

Athleticism: Cardet is a long and wiry athlete with elite quickness which enables him to maneuver around and create for himself and his teammates. Cardet is strong enough to finish through contact and has elite footwork to keep opposing players off balance with change of speed bursts.

Instincts: Cardet anticipates well on the offensive and defensive end and as a rebounder. His long frame helps him to keep plays alive and finish at the rim. Cardet is an effective shooter from the perimeter and can stop on the dime to knockdown the mid-range jump shot.

Polish: Cardet’s size and length make him a capable defender at multiple positions. His ability to create off the dribble opens the floor up for his teammates and he has the vision and hoops IQ to find shooters on the wing or dump off the pass in the paint.

Bottom Line: Cardet’s length and versatility as a three-level scorer will make him an asset to any class. The ability to guard multiple positions makes him an even more of a threat. The combination of those skills and attributes should make him an instant-impact player at the next level.