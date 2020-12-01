SI.com
SI All-American
SI All-American Candidate Wilhelm Breidenbach Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: PF/C Wilhelm Breidenbach
Projected Position: PF/C
Status: SI All-American Candidate
Vitals: 6-foot-8, 205 pounds
School: Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei
Committed to: Nebraska

Frame: Very lean, with plenty of room to add more bulk and muscle at the next level. 

Athleticism: Breidenbach is long and mobile with solid speed up and down the floor. He has great footwork and agility which serves him well offensively and defensively.

Instincts: Breidenbach is the player that always seems to be in the right place at the right time. He’s great with his back to the basket and his left-hand hook shot is virtually unstoppable. He gets great position on the defensive glass and remains active at all times which allows him to impact the game in multiple ways.

Polish: Breidenbach has a high basketball IQ and always plays within the confines of his strengths. His ability to be efficient in the paint and step out and hit the perimeter jump shot is what keeps the defense off balance. 

Bottom Line: Breidenbach will have to get stronger, but his versatile skill set and impact on both ends of the floor will get him on the court right away at Nebraska. His feel for the game is exceptional and his upside is intriguing. 

Basketball

