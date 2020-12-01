SI.com
SI All-American Will McClendon Highlights and Evaluation

SI All-American

Prospect: SG Will McClendon
Projected Position: Shooting Guard
Status: SI All-American Candidate
Vitals: 6-foot-2, 202 pounds
School: Las Vegas (Nev.) Bishop Gorman
Committed to: UCLA 

Frame: Muscular, strong frame with room to add and develop muscle at the next level. 

Athleticism: McClendon has an unrelenting motor, which coupled with speed and quickness allows him to impact the game on both ends of the floor. McClendon is a strong, quick guard who gets into the lane at will and creates for his teammates. 

Instincts: McClendon has a great feel on both ends and the mentality to accompany an elite scorer and defender. His motor doesn’t stop on the defensive end, where he hounds the ball and uses his length to cover extensive ground. 

Polish: McClendon’s ability to score on all three levels efficiently makes him tough to stop. He’s nearly automatic as a catch-and-shoot guy but has the ability to put the ball on the floor and create his own shot. McClendon crashes the boards on both ends and is quick off his feet on second jumps to keep plays alive. 

Bottom Line: McClendon is an efficient scorer and rebounder with the ability to guard multiple positions effectively. His toughness and skill set will enable him to contribute right away at UCLA. 

Basketball

