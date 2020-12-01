SI All-American Candidate Zion Harmon Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: PG Zion Harmon

Projected Position: PG

Status: SI All-American Candidate

Vitals: 5-foot-11, 175 pounds

School: Benton (Ky.) Marshall County

Committed to: Western Kentucky

Frame: Lean, muscular build that will continue to fill out at the next level and beyond.

Athleticism: Harmon is a super quick, pitbull of a floor general with a special blend of speed and shiftiness that allows him to create for himself and his teammates. Harmon’s first step is lethal and his lateral quickness makes him an impossible defensive assignment in the backcourt.

Instincts: Harmon hunts his shot for sure, but it’s typically within the confines of the offense. He always has his head on a swivel and has great feel for situations, thinking about how to advance himself and his teammates. Still, he’s a natural-born scorer and he thrives in that role.

Polish: Harmon is poised at the controls, surveying the floor at all times and looking for open lanes to create separation or break his defender down off the dribble. Harmon remains in attack mode offensively but has the ability to play at multiple tempos effectively.

Bottom Line: Harmon plays every game like he’s out to make a name for himself, a proverbial chip that has served him well. As a scoring point guard, Harmon will thrive, and as he continues to develop as a point guard he’ll add the ability to make his teammates better more consistently.