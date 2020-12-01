SI.com
SI All-American
HomeFootballBasketball
Search

SI All-American Candidate Zion Harmon Highlights and Evaluation

SI All-American

Prospect: PG Zion Harmon
Projected Position: PG
Status: SI All-American Candidate
Vitals: 5-foot-11, 175 pounds
School: Benton (Ky.) Marshall County
Committed to: Western Kentucky

Frame: Lean, muscular build that will continue to fill out at the next level and beyond. 

Athleticism: Harmon is a super quick, pitbull of a floor general with a special blend of speed and shiftiness that allows him to create for himself and his teammates. Harmon’s first step is lethal and his lateral quickness makes him an impossible defensive assignment in the backcourt. 

Instincts: Harmon hunts his shot for sure, but it’s typically within the confines of the offense. He always has his head on a swivel and has great feel for situations, thinking about how to advance himself and his teammates. Still, he’s a natural-born scorer and he thrives in that role. 

Polish: Harmon is poised at the controls, surveying the floor at all times and looking for open lanes to create separation or break his defender down off the dribble. Harmon remains in attack mode offensively but has the ability to play at multiple tempos effectively. 

Bottom Line: Harmon plays every game like he’s out to make a name for himself, a proverbial chip that has served him well. As a scoring point guard, Harmon will thrive, and as he continues to develop as a point guard he’ll add the ability to make his teammates better more consistently. 

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

SI All-American Candidate Chet Holmgren Highlights and Evaluation

Chet Holmgren is a power forward and center prospect from Minnehaha Academy in Minneapolis, Minn. Holmgren is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Paolo Banchero Highlights and Evaluation

Paolo Banchero is a center prospect from O'Dea High School in Seattle, Wash. Banchero is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Jaden Hardy Highlights and Evaluation

Jaden Hardy is a shooting guard prospect from Coronado High School in Henderson, NV. Hardy is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Michael Foster Highlights and Evaluation

Michael Foster is a power forward prospect from Hillcrest Prep in Phoenix, Ariz. Foster is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Patrick Baldwin Jr. Highlights and Evaluation

Patrick Baldwin Jr. is a forward prospect from Hamilton High School in Sussex, Wis. Baldwin is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Jabari Smith Jr. Highlights and Evaluation

Jabari Smith is a power forward prospect from Sandy Creek High School in Tyrone, Ga. Smith is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Victory Vaka Highlights and Evaluation

Victory Vaka is a defensive tackle prospect from Westlake High School in Westlake Village, Calif. Vaka is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

by

John Garcia Jr.

SI All-American Candidate Kennedy Chandler Highlights and Evaluation

Kennedy Chandler is a point guard prospect from Sunrise Christian Academy in Wichita, Kan. Chandler is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Moussa Diabate Highlights and Evaluation

Moussa Diabate is a power forward prospect from IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla. Diabate is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Nathan Bittle Highlights and Evaluation

Nathan Bittle is a center prospect from Prolific Prep in Napa, Calif. Bittle is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American