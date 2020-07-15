SI All-American Watch List: 9 Arizona commits and 17 key UofA targets named

Head coach Kevin Sumlin looks to the American Northwest for his quarterback of the future in Clay Millen out of Mount Si High, Wash., who headlines a nine-deep (and growing), west coast-heavy 2021 Arizona recruiting class. The wildcats also have caught the attention of 16 other candidates for the 2020 Sports Illustrated All-America team of high school senior football players.

Millen is a 6-foot-3, 190-pound pro-styler with big-time range and a trained eye for deep balls, throwing for 34 touchdowns in his junior season. Listed below is the full breakdown of UofA verbals and prime targets on the SI All-American watch list.

VERBAL COMMITS:

Offense

QB Clay Millen/ 6-3, 190/ Snoqualmie, Wash.

RB Montrell Johnson/6-0, 205/ New Orleans, La.

ATH Cole Batson/6-4, 195/ San Clemente, Calif.

OC JT Hand/6-3, 275/ Mission Viejo, Calif.

Defense

OLB Kolbe Cage/ 6-0, 210/ New Orleans, La.

OLB Jackson Bailey/ 6-1, 220/ Red Oak, Texas

ILB DJ Fryar/ 6-3, 215/ Steilacoom, Wash.

DT Evan Branch-Haynes/6-3, 275/ San Francisco, Calif.

DE Kevon Garcia/6-2, 215/ Houston, Texas

TOP TARGETS:

Offense

WR Cameron Bonner/5-11, 175/ Houston, Texas

WR Velltray Jefferson/6-4, 210/ Fresno, Calif.

ATH Noah Avinger/5-11, 170/ Anaheim, Calif.

ATH Ahmonte Watkins/5-10, 175/ Houston, Texas

OT Jason White/ 6-4, 260/ Orange, Calif.

OT Isaia Glass/6-5, 245/ Queen Creek, Ariz.

OG Ross Ulugalu-Maseuli / 6-3, 315 / Santa Ana, Calif.

OG Weston Franklin / 6-4, 310 / Bradenton, Fla.

RB Tavierre Dunlap/6-0, 195/ Del Valle, Texas

Defense

DE Zhen-Keith Sotelo /6-4, 270/ Kapolei, Hawaii

DT Dorien Ford / 6-4, 290 / Pittsburgh Penn.

OLB Kahanu Kia / 6-2, 220 / Honolulu, Hawaii

ILB Mason Tufaga / 6-1, 210 / Honolulu, Hawaii

ILB Wynden Conversion / 6-3, 220 / Honolulu, Hawaii

CB Zamajay Duncan/5-10, 180/ Hunting Beach, Calif.

S Jaden Hicks/6-2, 195/ Las Vegas, Nev.

More than 1,000 student-athletes, representing every state in the country, are SI All-American candidates. Video highlights, scouting analyses and a list of each player’s college verbal commitment and/or top college contenders can be found on their bio pages, broken down by state, at SIAllAmerican.com.

Over the coming weeks, SI will unveil its preseason top 10 for each of 14 position groups (kicking off with quarterbacks this week). SI will unveil its initial top 99 ranking, the SI99, on August 24.

The evaluation process will continue throughout the season “until the list of 1,000 contenders coalesces around just 25 young men who can say proudly they are the best of the best -- they are Sports Illustrated All-Americans,” said SI Director of Football Recruiting John Garcia, Jr.

The candidates will be narrowed to 250 in October and 99 in November, and will culminate with 25 first-team Sports Illustrated All-Americans saluted at SI’s annual Sportsperson of the Year banquet in New York in December.