SI All-American Candidate Aaron Hall Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: Aaron Hall
Status: SI All-American candidate
Vitals: 6-foot-5, 270 pounds
Position: Defensive End
School: Durham (N.C) Southern
Committed to: Duke
Projected Position: Defensive End

Frame: Long lower body. Needs to add weight to his legs. Athletic frame. 

Athleticism: Especially for a defensive end, good change of direction and then acceleration. Side steps well. Quick hands off the snap of the football. Good forward lean while running. 

Instincts: Once Hall sees a quarterback or running get to the edge, he takes good pursuit angles. Plays half a man when pass rushing. Utilizes his hands well when taking on blockers. 

Polish: Quick first step and lateral movement aid Hall in defeating offensive tackles. Quick hands when slapping away the offensive tackle’s hands. Will change direction and pursue the football. 

Bottom Line: Hall provides a high upside as a defensive end. When pass-rushing, quick hands and feet help to provide Hall with the moves to defeat offensive tackles. A savvy defender with quite a bit of upside once he adds strength.

