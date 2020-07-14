SI All-American Candidate Aaron Hall Highlights and Evaluation
SI All-American
Prospect: Aaron Hall
Status: SI All-American candidate
Vitals: 6-foot-5, 270 pounds
Position: Defensive End
School: Durham (N.C) Southern
Committed to: Duke
Projected Position: Defensive End
Frame: Long lower body. Needs to add weight to his legs. Athletic frame.
Athleticism: Especially for a defensive end, good change of direction and then acceleration. Side steps well. Quick hands off the snap of the football. Good forward lean while running.
Instincts: Once Hall sees a quarterback or running get to the edge, he takes good pursuit angles. Plays half a man when pass rushing. Utilizes his hands well when taking on blockers.
Polish: Quick first step and lateral movement aid Hall in defeating offensive tackles. Quick hands when slapping away the offensive tackle’s hands. Will change direction and pursue the football.
Bottom Line: Hall provides a high upside as a defensive end. When pass-rushing, quick hands and feet help to provide Hall with the moves to defeat offensive tackles. A savvy defender with quite a bit of upside once he adds strength.