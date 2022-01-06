Sports Illustrated All American was on the scene for both the west and east team practices, as the two units got shelled-up for day three of practice.

After two days of some healthy pad-popping competition, day three was a bit on the lighter side, so SI All American decided to highlight some of the best flicks from the entire week.

The teams will undergo a brief walkthrough on Friday (tomorrow) to fine-tune the week's install. Saturday at 12-noon central, the east team will face off against the west team in the 2022 Adidas All-American Bowl. SI All American will be bringing you full coverage of the game.