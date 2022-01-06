Skip to main content
Adidas All-American Bowl Practice Photo Gallery

Some of our favorite photos from the first three days of Adidas All American Bowl week of practice

Sports Illustrated All American was on the scene for both the west and east team practices, as the two units got shelled-up for day three of practice. 

After two days of some healthy pad-popping competition, day three was a bit on the lighter side, so SI All American decided to highlight some of the best flicks from the entire week. 

East Team Gallery

West Team Gallery

The teams will undergo a brief walkthrough on Friday (tomorrow) to fine-tune the week's install. Saturday at 12-noon central, the east team will face off against the west team in the 2022 Adidas All-American Bowl. SI All American will be bringing you full coverage of the game. 

