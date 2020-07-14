SI All-American
SI All-American Candidate Adrian Huey Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: CB Adrian Huey
Projected Position: Cornerback
Status: SI All-American Candidate
Vitals: 5- foot-11, 160 pounds
School: Nashville (Tenn.) Hillsboro
Schools of Interest: Considering Arkansas, Kentucky, Mississippi State, among others. 

Frame: Small, thin corner with room to add considerable bulk and mass to overall frame. 

Athleticism: Fluid in his hips and turns and runs well in coverage, but tends to take negative steps when dropping into zone coverage. Mirrors receivers effectively in man coverage. 

Instincts: Efficient in his ability to read and react in run coverage, despite smaller frame plays through contact to disrupt the catch and is quick with his hands. 

Polish: Undersized cornerback who is persistent in man coverage and displays nice ball skills. Is a sure tackler at times, but needs to improve overall form, which will come as he adds to his frame. Needs to improve upon his drop into zone coverage, but will come as he plays more at the next level. 

Bottom Line: Adrian Huey is a fluid cornerback with natural instincts and ball skills. He can benefit from added weight and frame development, which will only improve his physicality and sure up his tackling ability. He projects as a contributor at the Power 5 level over the course of his career.

