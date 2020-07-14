SI All-American
Top Stories
Football
Basketball

SI All-American Candidate Aidan Hubbard Highlights and Evaluation

SI All-American

Prospect: Aidan Hubbard                                                                                          
Status: SI All-American candidate                                                                          
Vitals: 6-foot-4, 225 pounds                                                           
Position: Linebacker                 
School: Cleveland (Ohio) Saint Ignatius                                                        
Committed to: Northwestern                                                                        
Projected Position: WILL Linebacker

Frame: Tall and well-proportioned. Above-average width across shoulders and chest. Relatively thick, tightly-wound thighs and trunk. Somewhat filled out already, but plenty of room for more weight. 

Athleticism: Impressive overall coordination for size. Quick, light feet; plays on toes. Wastes little motion while changing directions. Above-average speed and burst. Adequate play strength. 

Instincts: Not especially physical. Prefers to evade rather than take on blockers and shed. Quick to diagnose and flow to ball. Awareness and play allow him to duck inside blockers and corral ball-carrier. Relentless in pursuit; takes good angles to football. 

Polish: High-level football IQ. Lines up at multiple spots for St. Ignatius: edge defender, WILL, MIKE, and deep safety. Needs to get more comfortable anchoring, setting edge in run game. Lacks plan, moves as pass-rusher. 

Bottom Line: Hubbard has good physical tools for a linebacker prospect, and advanced awareness allows him to play half step faster than opponents. Athletic enough to function in multiple roles, but must focus on single position at next level. Projects best at WILL, where versatility should help him make early impact and emerge as multi-year starter for Northwestern

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

SI All-American Candidate Isaiah Brevard Highlights and Evaluation

Isaiah Brevard is a wide receiver prospect from Southaven High School in Southaven, Miss. Brevard is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Jordan Mosley Highlights and Evaluation

Jordan Mosley is a wide receiver prospect from McGill-Toolen Catholic High School in Mobile, Ala. Mosley is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Moliki Matavao Highlights and Evaluation

Moliki Matavao is a tight end prospect from Liberty High School in Henderson, Nev. Matavao is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Chris Murray Highlights and Evaluation

Chris Murray is a defensive end prospect from Hirschi High School in Wichita Falls, Texas. Murray is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Terrance Ferguson Highlights and Evaluation

Terrance Ferguson is a tight end prospect from Heritage High School in Littleton, Colo. Ferguson is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Roc Taylor Highlights and Evaluation

Roc Taylor is a wide receiver prospect from Oxford High School in Oxford, Ala. Taylor is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Chase Jackson Highlights and Evaluation

Chase Jackson is a wide receiver prospect from Choctaw High School in Choctaw, Okla. Jackson is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Terrence Lewis Highlights and Evaluation

Terrence Lewis is a linebacker prospect from Chaminade-Madonna College Preparatory School in Hollywood, Fla. Lewis is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Jaylin Davies Highlights and Evaluation

Jaylin Davies is a cornerback prospect from Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana, Calif. Davies is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Gus Zilinkas Highlights and Evaluation

Gus Zilinkas is a defensive line prospect from Cherry Creek High School in Englewood, Colo. Zilinkas is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American