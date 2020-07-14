SI All-American Candidate Aidan Ryan Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: Aidan Ryan Status: SI All-American candidate Vitals: 6-foot-1", 190 pounds Position: Cornerback/Quarterback School: Fredericksburg (Va.) James Monroe Committed to: Virginia Projected Position: Cornerback

Frame: Long, well-distributed athlete with room to add another 10 pounds and play any position in the secondary.

Athleticism: Natural strider who can add more top-end speed. He challenges balls down the field and his time playing quarterback helps him understand receivers and diagnose plays quickly. He flashes when the ball is in the air.

Instincts: His time at quarterback has certainly helped his instincts. He diagnoses plays quickly and reacts effectively. He displays good ball skills down the field, and he should have no problem playing multiple roles in the secondary.

Polish: Natural athlete with solid instincts and room to grow physically and from a technique standpoint. He is not the fastest prospect on the field, but he does not let that define his game. He has to become more crisp in his ability to flip and run down the field at the college, but he has promising measurables and football IQ.

Bottom Line: Ryan is a prospect with high upside because of his football IQ and natural athletic ability. He needs to become more fluid in his movements across the secondary and improve upon his tackling ability, but both are manageable. He projects as a Power 5 level prospect.