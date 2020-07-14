SI All-American
Top Stories
Football
Basketball

SI All-American Candidate Aidan Ryan Highlights and Evaluation

SI All-American

Prospect: Aidan Ryan                                                                                                      Status: SI All-American candidate                                                                                        Vitals: 6-foot-1", 190 pounds                                                                                                Position: Cornerback/Quarterback                                                                                      School: Fredericksburg (Va.) James Monroe                                                                        Committed to: Virginia                                                                                               Projected Position: Cornerback

Frame: Long, well-distributed athlete with room to add another 10 pounds and play any position in the secondary. 

Athleticism: Natural strider who can add more top-end speed. He challenges balls down the field and his time playing quarterback helps him understand receivers and diagnose plays quickly. He flashes when the ball is in the air. 

Instincts: His time at quarterback has certainly helped his instincts. He diagnoses plays quickly and reacts effectively. He displays good ball skills down the field, and he should have no problem playing multiple roles in the secondary. 

Polish: Natural athlete with solid instincts and room to grow physically and from a technique standpoint. He is not the fastest prospect on the field, but he does not let that define his game. He has to become more crisp in his ability to flip and run down the field at the college, but he has promising measurables and football IQ. 

Bottom Line: Ryan is a prospect with high upside because of his football IQ and natural athletic ability. He needs to become more fluid in his movements across the secondary and improve upon his tackling ability, but both are manageable. He projects as a Power 5 level prospect.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

SI All-American Candidate Jack Hollifield Highlights and Evaluation

Jack Hollifield is a linebacker prospect from Shelby High School in Shelby, N.C. Hollifield is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Breon Pass Highlights and Evaluation

Breon Pass is a wide receiver prospect from Reidsville High School in Reidsville, N.C. Pass is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Bryson Nesbit Highlights and Evaluation

Bryson Nesbit is a tight end prospect from South Mecklenburg High School in Charlotte, N.C. Nesbit is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Yousef Mugharbil Highlights and Evaluation

Yousef Mugharbil is an offensive guard prospect from Murphy High School in Murphy, N.C. Mugharbil is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Zyun Reeves Highlights and Evaluation

Zyun Reeves is a defensive end prospect from East Forsyth High School in Kernersville, N.C. Reeves is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Payton Page Highlights and Evaluation

Payton Page is a defensive tackle prospect from Dudley High School in Greensboro, N.C. Page is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate MJ Daniels Highlights and Evaluation

MJ Daniels is a cornerback prospect from George County High School in Lucedale, Miss. Daniels is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Andrew Canelas Highlights and Evaluation

Andrew Canelas is an offensive tackle prospect from Leesville Road High School in Raleigh, N.C. Canelas is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Marvin Martin Highlights and Evaluation

Marvin Martin is a safety prospect from Vicksburg High School in Vicksburg, Miss. Martin is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Jabril McNeill Highlights and Evaluation

Jabril McNeill is a linebacker prospect from Sanderson High School in Raleigh, N.C. McNeill is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American