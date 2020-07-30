SI All-American Candidate Aidan Sanchez Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: Aidan Sanchez

Status: SI All-American candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-3, 185 pounds

Position: Quarterback

School: Symrna (Del.)

Projected Position: Quarterback

Frame: Frame that will likely get him more looks and possibly take him far places. Tall with some decent weight on him.

Athleticism: Long strider in the open field. Good balance in the pocket and coordinated enough outside the pocket. Has run zone reads, but he’s less of a dual-threat than he is an RPO threat. Good at delivering an accurate ball on the run.

Instincts: Replaces the end like you’re supposed to in the RPO. Looks good throwing when he's pressing the line of scrimmage. He can hit out routes and in routes on the run. Not too confident he would be able to survive some of the sliding (to avoid hits he gets away with in high school at the next level.

Polish: He’s clearly capable of learning a system and executing a game plan. He can make split-second decisions and take what the defense gives him. His windup might be a concern to some, but he actually gets it out pretty quickly. Yes, we clocked his Hudl film.

Bottom Line: Sanchez has good respect among his peers, coaches, and adversaries alike. He’ll be looking to build off an all-state performance coming into his senior season. He’s got a good feel for the RPO, he can zip it on the run, and float the ball in when he needs too with a signature high arc down the field.