SI All-American Candidate AJ Rollins Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: AJ Rollins
Projected Position: Tight End
Status: SI All-American Candidate
Vitals: 6-foot-6, 220 pounds
School: Omaha (Neb.) Creighton Preparatory School
Schools of Interest: Considering Nebraska, Missouri, Iowa State and UCF, among others.

Frame: Tall and lanky. Shoulders and chest a bit narrow for his position. Long, under-developed arms. Lacks natural size in the lower body. Ample room to add much-needed mass and muscle at the next level. 

Athleticism: Solid overall body control. Light, active feet in short areas. Good burst. Long-strider in the open field, though merely adequate long speed. Natural ball skills. 

Instincts: Hands catcher. Imminent jump-ball threat due to length. Capable of reaching outside the body to corral errant throws. Not much of a threat after the catch; can break arm tackles, but lacks wiggle and creativity as ball-carrier. A positional blocker who relies on length. 

Polish: Promising route-runner. Enough quickness to suss through initial traffic when lined up tight; shows nuance in shoulders, feet while breaking. Must add weight, strength to hold up as in-line blocker. 

Bottom Line: Rollins is an intriguing traditional tight end prospect due to his length, coordination and ball skills. Likely several years away from contributing due to strength, power deficits that will lessen with time in the weight room. Potential starter for a Power Five program down the line.

