SI All-American Candidate Alan Wright Highlights and Evaluation

SI All-American

Prospect: Alan Wright 
Status: SI All-American Candidate
Vitals: 6-foot, 190 pounds 
Position: Cornerback 
School: Woodward Academy
Committed to: Vanderbilt 
Projected Position: Cornerback 

Frame: Ideal corner frame as just a rising senior. He has long limbs and the frame to add the minuscule needed weight. 

Athleticism: He has a Division I pedigree. His older brother currently plays for Vanderbilt. He is quicker than fast, but the top-end speed is there. He’s recently gone through a significant growth spurt and has maintained all athleticism. 

Instincts: He has above-average ball skills, though he plays majority off coverage in high school. He comes downhill quickly in run support, and understands route schemes based on his ability to jump routes underneath in zone coverage. 

Polish: He appears to have played mostly off-zone coverage in high school, so the man-to-man skills will likely need refining because they haven’t been on display during live game situations. Has great hands and attacks the ball in the air well. 

Bottom Line: Wright has played all over the field and displays great athleticism. He’s made massive improvements recently due to growth and will only continue to get better at the next level. Having his brother alongside him in college is only going to help the transition.

