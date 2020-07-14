SI All-American
SI All-American Candidate Alijah Clark Highlights and Evaluation

SI All-American

Prospect: Alijah Clark
Status: SI All-American Candidate
Vitals: 6-foot-1, 180 pounds
Position: Cornerback
School: Camden (N.J.)
Committed to: Rutgers
Projected Position: Cornerback

Frame: Tall and rangy. Average width across shoulders and chest. Long arms. A bit high waisted. Long, developing legs, with narrow trunk. Plenty of room for additional mass and muscle. 

Athleticism: Smooth. Flexible hips and ankles; changes directions with ease. Light feet. Above-average speed and burst. Flashes good ball skills. Lacks strength, but arrives with power as tackler. 

Instincts: Quick and decisive. Breaks on ball with speed and aggressiveness in run support. Keen ability to evade blockers from defensive backfield. Embraces physicality. Tracks ball well in air while running downfield with receivers. 

Polish: Impressive tackler for cornerback. Fluid backpedaler, but inconsistent footwork otherwise. Little experience jamming receivers at LOS. Comfort with zone-coverage responsibilities largely unknown. 

Bottom Line: Clark combines ideal length for a cornerback with solid overall athletic traits. He’s raw and inexperienced for the position, but ultimately projects as a multi-year starter on the outside for Rutgers, with major developmental upside.

