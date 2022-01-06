Adidas All-American Bowl Top Performers: Skill Guys

Day two of the All American Bowl in San, Antonio is in the books, and after seeing the East and West compete on the field today, we bring the top performers from the skill groups.

Isaiah Bond, WR (East)

Bond has flashed over the first two days in San Antonio with the same skill set that made him an impact player for a perennial Peach State powerhouse, Buford High School. That skill set? Blazing speed. There are rumblings here in San Antonio that Bond could go sub 4.4 in the 40-yard dash at the end-of-week combine.

Raleek Brown, RB (West)

Another absolute burner, Brown might have more juice than any athlete in attendance here in San Antonio. One rep in 1on1s, you might find him beating up on linebackers in space, only for him to take a corner deep from a receiver spot the next rep. An extremely versatile back headed to USC, Brown was on top of his game today in San Antonio.

Lander Barton, LB (West)

At 6'4, 225 pounds, Barton more than fits in with a group of inside backers at the All-American Bowl that all seem to be 6'4 or taller. The Utah commit presents an already impressive Pac-12 worthy frame along with a nose for the football. In an environment and setting made for running backs to make bigger and less athletic linebackers look exposed in space, Barton held his own for most of the day.

Jaylon Gilbeau, DB (West)

It's always a good sign when you lose count of the number of interceptions a corner has in a singular practice session. Gilbeau had one of those days on Wednesday. He made plays in man coverage, he made plays in zone coverage, he made plays in 1on1s, he made plays in full 11 on 11. Gilbeau made plays today, he makes the list.

CJ Williams, WR (West)

Williams is one of the top remaining prospects on the board for programs like USC, UCLA, and Notre Dame, and Wednesday he proved why. Go routes, hitches, digs, slants, it didn't matter Williams ran the entire route tree it seemed all at 6'2, 190 pounds. The body control, spatial awareness, and catch radius are some of the best in the class paired with a polished route runner.