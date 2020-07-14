SI All-American Candidate Allan Haye Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: DT Allan Haye

Projected Position: Defensive Tackle/Nose

Status: SI All-American candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-1, 296 pounds

School: Hollywood (Fla.) Chaminade-Madonna

Committed to: Miami

Frame: Big and compact. Adequate width across shoulders, chest. Carries extra weight in midsection. Thick, developing thighs and trunk. Room for additional mass, but emphasis will be composition.

Athleticism: Quick and sudden. Moves very well in short areas. Relatively loose hips, ankles. Dexterous in upper body. Impressive natural strength; always on balance despite contact.

Instincts: Fast off the ball. Routinely wins with finesse at POA; always involves arms, hands. Powerful anchoring against run, and quick to shed to target. Mobile enough to be effective in pursuit.

Polish: Advanced arm, hand-fighting ability. Shows swim, rip, arm-over as pass-rusher. Must add power, rework body. Occasionally loses pad level, though center of gravity will always be low.

Bottom Line: Haye’s need to clean up his physique could be potential in disguise. Already a plus athlete for position, and stands to add explosiveness with years of strength, conditioning training. Possible multi-year starter and no-doubt contributor for Miami.