SI All-American Candidate Alonzo Fontenette Highlights and Evaluation

SI All-American

Prospect: Alonzo Fontenette 
Status: SI All-American Candidate
Vitals: 6-foot-3, 180 pounds
Position: Wide Receiver
School: Westlake Village (Calif.) Oaks Christian 
Committed to: Washington State, Arizona State, Utah, Colorado, Nevada and Colorado State. 
Projected Position: Wide Receiver

Frame: Tall, long frame with lean muscle and slender legs. Room for additional mass all over.

Athleticism: Excellent high-point catcher with a spring-loaded jump. Great core strength and balance for off-target throws. Not the biggest RAC guy, but enough juice to be a threat. Maintains speed through his cuts.

Instincts: Fontenette uses his eyes to base his release and impending route on the corner’s reaction to his first movement. Very good tracking skills. Uses the sideline to his advantage especially when working towards the boundary.

Polish: Doesn’t relay his routes but can sometimes lean (as opposed to sink) into his breaks which might need addressing. Unaffected by ball-path traffic or menacing hands.

Bottom Line: Fontenette is a tall and nimble athlete with reliable hands. When it comes to jump balls, bet on him. Has plus awareness and excels catching contested passes in tight windows.

