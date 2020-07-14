SI All-American
SI All-American Candidate Amaad Foston Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: RB Amaad Foston
Projected Position: Running Back
Status: SI All-American Candidate
Vitals: 5-foot-11, 199 pounds
School: Milledgeville (Ga.) John Milledge
Committed to: Virginia

Frame: Compact, well-defined frame with room to add muscle mass to upper and lower half. 

Athleticism: Down-hill runner with natural instincts to make one cut and get north and south. Lacks elite top end speed, but is fluid in his one cut and ability to get north and south. He is strong in his upper and lower half, which allows him to play later into games. 

Instincts: Aware of his lack of top end speed, and he utilizes his lateral quickness and upfield speed burst to his advantage. 

Polish: Foston is a physical, downhill runner with lateral quickness but has a lack of top-end speed. He is physical and runs well behind his pads. He can become a true grind it out back as he adds to the frame. 

Bottom Line: Amaad Foston is a talented running back with a physical demeanor, but he lacks top-end speed. He utilizes a one-cut style of play and gets north and south in a hurry. He uses a physically developed frame to carry the ball deep into the game. He projects as a Power 5 starter over the course of his career.

