SI All-American
Top Stories
Football
Basketball

SI All-American Candidate Andrew Johnson Highlights and Evaluation

SI All-American

Prospect: Andrew Johnson                                                     
Status: SI All-American candidate                                           
Vitals: 6-foot-1, 185 pounds                                                     
Position: Wide Receiver/Cornerback                                     
School: Cheyenne (Wyo.) Central                                          
Projected Position: Wide Receiver

Frame: Decent size with room for some lean muscle all around. Room to add mass as necessary down the line. 

Athleticism: Great coordination, he’s made some very difficult catches look routine. Plant and go speed, we think he’d be fast no matter who he played against at the high school level. Track athlete. Very soft looking, natural catcher. Good jumper. 

Instincts: He anticipates interceptions and catches them so naturally, it looks like the pass was supposed to go to him. Looks like a confident runner, even between the hashes. He won’t juke you all over the place, but his stutter-step is mean. 

Polish: Alpha level ball skills and tracking. Stacks corners with equal parts angles and speed. Good hops. Stops on a dime. Above-average physicality. He’s a capable tackler as well. He’d look good at safety, I bet. 

Bottom Line: Andrew Johnson is going to have quite the year his senior season, he absolutely lit up secondaries in his junior year. Really good hands, and ball skills on this young man, and he’s fast as heck. The frame and overall athleticism may project at more than one position in college, a great problem for a program to have.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

SI All-American Candidate Jack Hollifield Highlights and Evaluation

Jack Hollifield is a linebacker prospect from Shelby High School in Shelby, N.C. Hollifield is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Breon Pass Highlights and Evaluation

Breon Pass is a wide receiver prospect from Reidsville High School in Reidsville, N.C. Pass is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Bryson Nesbit Highlights and Evaluation

Bryson Nesbit is a tight end prospect from South Mecklenburg High School in Charlotte, N.C. Nesbit is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Yousef Mugharbil Highlights and Evaluation

Yousef Mugharbil is an offensive guard prospect from Murphy High School in Murphy, N.C. Mugharbil is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Zyun Reeves Highlights and Evaluation

Zyun Reeves is a defensive end prospect from East Forsyth High School in Kernersville, N.C. Reeves is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Payton Page Highlights and Evaluation

Payton Page is a defensive tackle prospect from Dudley High School in Greensboro, N.C. Page is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate MJ Daniels Highlights and Evaluation

MJ Daniels is a cornerback prospect from George County High School in Lucedale, Miss. Daniels is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Andrew Canelas Highlights and Evaluation

Andrew Canelas is an offensive tackle prospect from Leesville Road High School in Raleigh, N.C. Canelas is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Marvin Martin Highlights and Evaluation

Marvin Martin is a safety prospect from Vicksburg High School in Vicksburg, Miss. Martin is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Jabril McNeill Highlights and Evaluation

Jabril McNeill is a linebacker prospect from Sanderson High School in Raleigh, N.C. McNeill is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American