SI All-American Candidate Andrew Johnson Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: Andrew Johnson

Status: SI All-American candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-1, 185 pounds

Position: Wide Receiver/Cornerback

School: Cheyenne (Wyo.) Central

Projected Position: Wide Receiver

Frame: Decent size with room for some lean muscle all around. Room to add mass as necessary down the line.

Athleticism: Great coordination, he’s made some very difficult catches look routine. Plant and go speed, we think he’d be fast no matter who he played against at the high school level. Track athlete. Very soft looking, natural catcher. Good jumper.

Instincts: He anticipates interceptions and catches them so naturally, it looks like the pass was supposed to go to him. Looks like a confident runner, even between the hashes. He won’t juke you all over the place, but his stutter-step is mean.

Polish: Alpha level ball skills and tracking. Stacks corners with equal parts angles and speed. Good hops. Stops on a dime. Above-average physicality. He’s a capable tackler as well. He’d look good at safety, I bet.

Bottom Line: Andrew Johnson is going to have quite the year his senior season, he absolutely lit up secondaries in his junior year. Really good hands, and ball skills on this young man, and he’s fast as heck. The frame and overall athleticism may project at more than one position in college, a great problem for a program to have.