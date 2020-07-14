SI All-American Candidate Andrew Jones Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: OT Andrew Jones

Projected Position: Offensive Tackle

Status: SI All-American Candidate

Vitals: 6-feet-4, 255-pounds

School: Pfafftown (N.C.) Reagan

Committed: Duke

Frame: Really lanky and long frame. Built similar to a basketball player. Could weigh 300-pounds.

Athleticism: Runs as well as about any offensive lineman in the country. Very good lateral quickness. Jones thrusts his hands forward with solid power and really good quickness. Really good flexibility. Needs to increase power.

Instincts: Continues to look for additional opportunities to block after finishing the first block. Shoots his hands into the defender’s chest before defender gains leverage. Goes for outside leverage to move defenders inside during outside running plays.

Polish: Jones keeps his feet moving after contact in pass protection or run blocking. Climbs to the second level to block linebackers. Shoots hands well. Solid kick step. Could use more aggressive punch when in pass protection.

Bottom Line: Jones is a high upside offensive tackle due to tremendous athleticism, a frame to add good weight, and long arms. A tenacious player, Jones already understands the basics of blocking. Watch out for Jones in a couple of years.