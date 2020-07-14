SI All-American
SI All-American Candidate Andrew Simpson Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: Andrew Simpson                                                                                      Status: SI All-American Candidate                                                                            Vitals: 6-foot-1, 220 pounds                                                                                    School: Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco                                                                Position: Linebacker                                                                                                  Committed to: Kansas                                                                                              Projected Position: Outside Linebacker

Frame: Very solid frame with a built upper body and dense lower half. Built like modern-day inside linebacker. 

Athleticism: Perfectly fits the mold of an outside linebacker/strong safety hybrid. Type of athlete that can bang around in the box and set the edge as an off-ball overhang defender, yet he’s fast enough to cover or at least harass slot receivers. 

Instincts: Cautiously aggressive at the point of attack. Very high awareness and uses his peripherals to take on blockers, as he keeps his eye on his responsibility. The position he plays is one of the most difficult in terms of eye discipline, and he accels in this facet. 

Polish: He already accels in a position where he’s asked to do a plethora of different things. He’s a disciplined and capable cover guy, and an aggressive run defender that understands fits even when they get murky. 

Bottom Line: Andrew Simpson is a relentless linebacker with a dynamic skillset as a hybrid overhang defender. He’s great at weaving through traffic and has a feline-like tackling ability, often wrapping up ball carriers in acrobatic fashion out on the edge. A natural fit he appears to be, at a position that almost always requires a lot of coaching up.

