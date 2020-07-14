SI All-American Candidate Andrew Wilson-Lamp Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: Andrew Wilson-Lamp

Status: SI All-American candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-3, 175 pounds

School: Massillon (Ohio) Washington

Position: Wide Receiver

Committed to: West Virginia

Projected Position: Wide Receiver

Frame: Long and slender. Above-average shoulder width. Thin across upper body. Narrow base, with spindly legs. Significant all-around growth potential.

Athleticism: Fluid. Long strider with impressive top-end speed. Average burst. Good hip flexibility. Adequate lateral agility at best; not especially sudden in and out of cuts. Natural ball skills.

Instincts: Keen ability to track ball in air. Lacks elite leaping ability, but can high-point jump balls regardless. Rarely works middle of field; does vast majority of damage outside numbers. Finesse player.

Polish: Stacks corners like college veteran running vertical routes. Flashes promise as overall route-runner, but runs limited tree. Rarely deals with press coverage due to threat of speed; unknown ability to beat jam. Question mark as run blocker, but runs effective dummy routes on backside.

Bottom Line: Wilson-Lamp’s length and deep speed pop off the tape. He lacks much versatility otherwise, but has tools needed to be coached-up. Likely multi-year starter for Mountaineers, who could see the field early.