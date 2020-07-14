SI All-American
SI All-American Candidate Anthony Freeman Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: Anthony Freeman
Status: SI All-American candidate
Vitals: 5-foot-11, 211 pounds
Position: Running Back/Linebacker
School: Durham (N.C.) Northern High
Committed to: Duke 
Projected Position: Running Back

Frame: Powerful and compact frame with a thick lower half. There’s really no need for additional weight on the next level. 

Athleticism: He doesn’t exactly look like a long speed burner, but the game speed shows that he rarely gets caught from behind on the prep level. He’s got tremendous play strength, bouncing off tackles and running through arm tackles. The ball skills are tremendous as well. 

Instincts: For someone who isn’t a speedster, he really knows how to diminish angles in the open field on long runs, bending back at the optimal time. There’s real obvious understanding of patience combined with power in the hole. 

Polish: He’s got an all-around game at the running back position. He runs in tight spaces well, has a good eye for the cutback, and he’s even displayed the ability to pass protect and catch the ball out of the backfield. 

Bottom Line: If Freeman had just a bit more twitch and burst, he would be a highly touted recruit. Nonetheless, Duke got themselves a three-down back that just does everything right and will add a goal line presence immediately.

