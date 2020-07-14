SI All-American
SI All-American Candidate Anthony Rosas Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: Anthony Rosas
Status: SI All-American Candidate 
Vitals: 6-foot-3, 280 pounds
Position: Offensive Tackle    
School:  Baldwin Park (Calif.) Sierra Vista 
Committed to: UNLV
Projected Position: Offensive Guard 

Frame: Long and dense build with a big base and NFL length in his arms. 

Athleticism: Moves well for his size. Needs to work on leverage, but we’ve seen flashes of his hip explosion. Physical mauler who twists and turns his opponents into submission. Would like to see more reps in pass protection. 

Instincts: Good anticipation of his aiming point on the second level. Violent finisher; he likes to lay on his victims. Would like to see less wrestling defensive linemen and more drive blocking. Forward-leaning tendency in pass sets. 

Polish: Latches on and keeps his base wide when engaged. Consistently gains ground in his first step. Can pop up out of his stance, but usually ends up in defender’s chest with decent leverage and inside hands. 

Bottom Line: Anthony brings a punishing mindset to the trenches. He’s got above-average flexibility and is fairly light on his feet. He’s got some good habits that offensive line coaches love, but some bad habits that appear out of aggression, which coaches still love.

