SI All-American Candidate Antonio Harmon Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: Antonio Harmon
Status: SI All-American Candidate
Vitals: 6-foot-3, 190 pounds 
Position: Wide Receiver 
School: Kosciusko (Miss.) 
Schools of Interest: Considering Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Louisville and others. 
Projected Position: Wide Receiver

Frame: Great height and adequate length on developed frame. Considerable muscle definition in chest and arms with some room to match in lower half. 

Athleticism: Long strider with some bounce, as evident on the hardwood as solid varsity basketball player. Runs better than expected with overall power and raw quickness out of his stance. Short-area power creates some physicality at the point of contact. 

Instincts: Plus ability after the catch despite great size, with forward lean and some power behind his pads. Comes off the ball fairly well despite diverse alignment based on high school playbook. Flashes some tracking ability down the field and on out-breaking routes. 

Polish: Tools to blossom into possession target with occasional downfield potential. Not a natural hands catcher but lacks repetition due to high school offensive mindset. Average out of breaks but gets to top speed relatively quickly, meaning he can get there down the road. 

Bottom Line: Harmon is an intriguing physical specimen at this stage with a strong athletic foundation in the passing game. His great frame and basketball background translates to some spacial awareness and ability to maximize wide catch radius, though intricacies of the position appear far from refined. Solid yard-after-catch ability should help compensate for lack of polish and eventually get him on the field.

