SI All-American Candidate Antwan Roberts Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: RB Antwan Roberts

Projected Position: Running Back

Status: SI All-American Candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-1, 189 pounds

School: Hendersonville (Tenn.) Pope John Paul II

Committed to: Wisconsin

Frame: Slender. Adequate width across shoulders, chest. Narrow waist. Long, sinewy arms. Tightly-wound, developing thighs and trunk. Significant growth potential remaining.

Athleticism: Fluid. Above-average speed; long-strider in open field. Solid burst. Adequate short-area quickness, but light feet. Good hip, ankle flexibility. Regularly maintains balance through contact. Soft hands.

Instincts: Outstanding vision. Breaks through arm tackles with ease due to wiggle, natural power. Skinnies shoulders, hips to slip through seams most big backs can’t. Natural pass-catcher; threatens all three levels out of backfield.

Polish: Clean footwork, technique at exchange. Shows patience in backfield when necessary; changes speeds to let play develop. Blocking ability unknown. Must add weight, increase strength before seeing field.

Bottom Line: Roberts’ blend of speed, wiggle and size potential make him an intriguing running back prospect. Likely gains upwards of 20 pounds at Wisconsin, morphing into bigger back. Ceiling of multi-year starter if athletic traits are maintained with extra weight, though more likely a valuable, versatile part of backfield committee.