SI All-American
Top Stories
Football
Basketball

SI All-American Candidate Antwan Roberts Highlights and Evaluation

SI All-American

Prospect: RB Antwan Roberts
Projected Position: Running Back
Status: SI All-American Candidate
Vitals: 6-foot-1, 189 pounds
School: Hendersonville (Tenn.) Pope John Paul II
Committed to: Wisconsin

Frame: Slender. Adequate width across shoulders, chest. Narrow waist. Long, sinewy arms. Tightly-wound, developing thighs and trunk. Significant growth potential remaining. 

Athleticism: Fluid. Above-average speed; long-strider in open field. Solid burst. Adequate short-area quickness, but light feet. Good hip, ankle flexibility. Regularly maintains balance through contact. Soft hands. 

Instincts: Outstanding vision. Breaks through arm tackles with ease due to wiggle, natural power. Skinnies shoulders, hips to slip through seams most big backs can’t. Natural pass-catcher; threatens all three levels out of backfield. 

Polish: Clean footwork, technique at exchange. Shows patience in backfield when necessary; changes speeds to let play develop. Blocking ability unknown. Must add weight, increase strength before seeing field. 

Bottom Line: Roberts’ blend of speed, wiggle and size potential make him an intriguing running back prospect. Likely gains upwards of 20 pounds at Wisconsin, morphing into bigger back. Ceiling of multi-year starter if athletic traits are maintained with extra weight, though more likely a valuable, versatile part of backfield committee.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

SI All-American Candidate Isaiah Brevard Highlights and Evaluation

Isaiah Brevard is a wide receiver prospect from Southaven High School in Southaven, Miss. Brevard is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Jordan Mosley Highlights and Evaluation

Jordan Mosley is a wide receiver prospect from McGill-Toolen Catholic High School in Mobile, Ala. Mosley is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Moliki Matavao Highlights and Evaluation

Moliki Matavao is a tight end prospect from Liberty High School in Henderson, Nev. Matavao is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Chris Murray Highlights and Evaluation

Chris Murray is a defensive end prospect from Hirschi High School in Wichita Falls, Texas. Murray is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Terrance Ferguson Highlights and Evaluation

Terrance Ferguson is a tight end prospect from Heritage High School in Littleton, Colo. Ferguson is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Roc Taylor Highlights and Evaluation

Roc Taylor is a wide receiver prospect from Oxford High School in Oxford, Ala. Taylor is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Chase Jackson Highlights and Evaluation

Chase Jackson is a wide receiver prospect from Choctaw High School in Choctaw, Okla. Jackson is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Terrence Lewis Highlights and Evaluation

Terrence Lewis is a linebacker prospect from Chaminade-Madonna College Preparatory School in Hollywood, Fla. Lewis is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Gus Zilinkas Highlights and Evaluation

Gus Zilinkas is a defensive line prospect from Cherry Creek High School in Englewood, Colo. Zilinkas is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Jaylin Davies Highlights and Evaluation

Jaylin Davies is a cornerback prospect from Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana, Calif. Davies is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American