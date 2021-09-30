Arch Manning Strong Early in 2021, Recruiting Still in Early Stages

Elite QB recruit and NFL legacy bigger and better as a junior and his recruitment could be far from over

With as much pressure as a junior football player has faced in the modern era, Arch Manning has delivered. The New Orleans (La.) Isidore Newman Greenies are 2-0 and the world's most talked about quarterback recruit has been the catalyst, notching nine touchdowns over the two wins.

While navigating the recruiting process, from a visit to Georgia two weeks ago ahead of this weekend's trip to Alabama with Ole Miss in town, the primary focus has been on Friday nights and being the best quarterback he can be with a state championship in mind instead of where he will suit up at the next level.

"I think Arch has been fantastic," Newman head coach Nelson Stewart told LSU Country's Glen West this week. "Really just because he's done everything we've asked of him. He has ability to stay in the pocket. He's run the ball really well. His reads have been clean. You know his ball distribution has been good, it's really big for us. He's pushed the ball, downfield vertically, when we need him to. Take the intermediate stuff and really show command. It's a good start."

Clemson, Texas and Ole Miss are also expected to get the class of 2023 recruit on campus this fall. Now 6'4" and in the 215-pound range, the hype train is rolling along for Manning as one may expect in the era of early recruitment, social media, etc.

One wouldn't know it being around the young passer, according to his coach. He still sports his black jersey at practice and conducts himself with maturity with an "unassuming" presentation despite receiving more recruiting letters than his coach has ever seen, including many yet to be opened.

"I think he's handled it as good as he possibly could," Stewart said. "Very quietly. I think with Arch, we've tried to be real organized and and helpful as you know before he can actually be contacted, with letting him get to know coaches and foster his own relationships. That's the biggest thing. Arch is smart, he's mature. This is his decision. We talk about it but, I think in the end, I try and give him the space that you know I think it's necessary to make a good decision.

"He's really working to formulate relationships. He had a great visit to Georgia. He had a really good conversation with Coach (Nick) Saban the other night and he's continuing to just listen and learn. I think he's handled incredibly well because he hasn't gotten caught up in it."

Perception around Manning's recruitment, largely due to the lack of flow in announcing visits and top schools like most prospects do, has made it seem like the race for his services would come down to one of five programs -- Alabama, Clemson, Georgia, Ole Miss or Texas. It's based on visits planned throughout the summer and fall, though it's clear Manning will be watching even more offenses throughout 2021, including the one he was first connected to.

Ed Orgeron at in-state LSU was the first college head coach he spoke to as a prospect and the relationship with he as well as Tiger offensive coordinator Jake Peetz has been looked passed by national outlets. It turns out there is plenty of consistency there and a fresh look at the Tiger offense when it travels to Ole Miss will play a role in the next step of Manning's process.

There could be a long way to go in the nation's most tracked recruitment and when the next step is eventually taken, few will know about it.

"He's an old soul," Nelson said. "He's one of these kids that is gonna make the right decision, I just have so much faith in that.

"There's still a lot in front of him."

Newman takes on Pearl River (La.) at home on Friday night.