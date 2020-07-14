SI All-American Candidate Arland Bruce IV Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: Arland Bruce IV

Status: SI All-American candidate

Vitals: 5-foot-10, 190 pounds

Position: Athlete

School: Olathe (Kan.) Olathe North

Committed to: Iowa

Projected Position: Athlete

Frame: Bruce IV is a relatively smaller, lean ball carrier. It doesn't appear likely that he will add a significant amount of mass to his frame at the next level.

Athleticism: Bruce is quicker than he is fast, with excellent change of direction and acceleration. Shows solid speed, but excels making defenders miss in open space.

Instincts: Bruce has good vision and sets up defenders well, both to be blocked and so he can make them miss with a cut. Also feels the hole well as a runner. Knows when to press and when to accelerate.

Polish: Bruce does the little things right as a back. He maximizes his blockers, waiting to set them up and accelerating through the hole. Makes decisive cuts into the line, plants his foot and goes. Thinks ahead with his runs, making a defender miss while setting up the next one.

Bottom Line: Bruce has been a workhorse athlete in high school. At the next level he is likely a valuable rotational back and potential Wildcat QB (capable of making some throws) early on. There will be an adjustment to Power 5 talent, and his carries could be limited until he shows his slight frame can take the pounding at the next level. Still, he is a polished runner that should be an eventual starter at the next level.