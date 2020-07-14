SI All-American
SI All-American Candidate Armond Scott Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: Armond Scott                                                                                                      Status: SI All-American candidate                                                                                      Vitals: 6-foot-3, 200 pounds                                                                                        School: Euclid (Ohio)                                                                                                           Position: Wide Receiver                                                                                         Committed to: Kentucky                                                                                                  Projected Position: Wide Receiver

Frame: Tall, muscular build. Great size for a Power 5 receiver right now. 

Athleticism: Impressive athlete, has great stride in the open field along with excellent route-running ability. Gets in and out of cuts smoothly. Proven versatile athlete as he played corner and punt returner making plays in all phases of the game. 

Instincts: Has a good feel for defenders, very hard to bring down with just one tackler. Has the ability to high point passes. At a height of 6’3, makes it really difficult for corners to cover him, not to mention he's a bigger guy at 200 pounds. Flashes ability to manhandle most corners. 

Polish: A decisive route runner, makes hard cuts and gets the top speed quickly. This combined with his jump ball skills make him a very difficult assignment for corners, especially when he pushes them with deep routes. He has an arsenal of moves to make people miss in the open field, part of the reason he was successful as return man. 

Bottom Line: Scott is a big body receiver who runs great routes and will be very effective in the deep passing game at the next level. With size like his, he could come into a Power Five program and compete for a job right now. His skills will only improve as he continues to work out and polish up his route running.

