SI All-American
Top Stories
Football
Basketball

SI All-American Candidate Armorion Smith Highlights and Evaluation

SI All-American

Prospect: S Armorion Smith
Projected Position: Strong Safety/Linebacker
Status: SI All-American Candidate
Vitals: 6-foot-2, 190 pounds
School: Ecorse (Mich.) River Rouge
Committed to: Cincinnati

Frame: Tall and lean, with burgeoning muscle. Adequate width across shoulders, chest. Long, sinewy arms. Slender, developing lower half. Plenty of room for additional mass as needed. 

Athleticism: Above-average speed, with a better burst. Long-strider who reaches fifth gear in a hurry. Good short-area quickness; clean in and out of cuts. Powerful tackler who plays bigger than weight suggests. Questionable ball skills. 

Instincts: Physical. Packs major punch as a tackler. Quick to diagnose and flow downhill in run support. Extremely effective in pursuit of backside and center field; takes good angles to the football. Dangerous blitzer. Reads quarterback’s eyes in coverage, occasionally baiting easy interceptions, deflections. 

Polish: Plays everywhere defensively: deep safety, edge, outside corner, and inside linebacker. Shows surprisingly good footwork when matched up one-on-one. Needs to add strength, weight. 

Bottom Line: Smith has good instincts and footwork in coverage, but is most disruptive playing closer to the LOS – hinting a potential position switch to WILL. Whether playing strong safety or linebacker, expect Smith to emerge as a multi-year starter for Cincinnati, using his impressive athletic tools to make plays all over the field.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

SI All-American Candidate Isaiah Brevard Highlights and Evaluation

Isaiah Brevard is a wide receiver prospect from Southaven High School in Southaven, Miss. Brevard is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Jordan Mosley Highlights and Evaluation

Jordan Mosley is a wide receiver prospect from McGill-Toolen Catholic High School in Mobile, Ala. Mosley is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Moliki Matavao Highlights and Evaluation

Moliki Matavao is a tight end prospect from Liberty High School in Henderson, Nev. Matavao is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Chris Murray Highlights and Evaluation

Chris Murray is a defensive end prospect from Hirschi High School in Wichita Falls, Texas. Murray is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Terrance Ferguson Highlights and Evaluation

Terrance Ferguson is a tight end prospect from Heritage High School in Littleton, Colo. Ferguson is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Roc Taylor Highlights and Evaluation

Roc Taylor is a wide receiver prospect from Oxford High School in Oxford, Ala. Taylor is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Chase Jackson Highlights and Evaluation

Chase Jackson is a wide receiver prospect from Choctaw High School in Choctaw, Okla. Jackson is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Terrence Lewis Highlights and Evaluation

Terrence Lewis is a linebacker prospect from Chaminade-Madonna College Preparatory School in Hollywood, Fla. Lewis is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Gus Zilinkas Highlights and Evaluation

Gus Zilinkas is a defensive line prospect from Cherry Creek High School in Englewood, Colo. Zilinkas is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Jaylin Davies Highlights and Evaluation

Jaylin Davies is a cornerback prospect from Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana, Calif. Davies is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American