SI All-American Candidate Austin Booker Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: Austin Booker

Projected Position: Defensive End

Status: SI All-American Candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-5, 235 pounds

School: Greenwood (Ind.) Center Grove

Committed to: Minnesota

Frame: Tall and slender, with budding muscle. Adequate width in shoulders, chest. High, taut waist. Tightly-wound, developing thighs and trunk. Skinny calves. Plenty of room for additional weight at next level.

Athleticism: Sudden. Impressive short-area quickness and initial burst. Very good body control; flexible and fluid. Adequate long speed in open field. Good play strength, with burgeoning power.

Instincts: Fast off the ball. Routinely gets corner on tackles with first step at snap. Rushes with a plan and multiple counters. Comfortable setting edge in run game before shedding to ball. Thrives on stunts. Enough speed to chase down quarterbacks in pursuit from backside.

Polish: Advanced hand and arm usage. Shows swim, push-pull, rip and slap. Patient as read-option defender; attacks decisively just after mesh point.

Bottom Line: Booker is a natural pass-rusher with a developing toolbox of moves who also affects the run game. Needs to gain weight and add power, but could contribute early for Minnesota in obvious passing situations. Projects as quality, multi-year starter at defensive end, with the ceiling to play on Sundays.