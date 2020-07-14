SI All-American
Top Stories
Football
Basketball

SI All-American Candidate Austin Booker Highlights and Evaluation

SI All-American

Prospect: Austin Booker
Projected Position: Defensive End
Status: SI All-American Candidate
Vitals: 6-foot-5, 235 pounds
School: Greenwood (Ind.) Center Grove
Committed to: Minnesota 

Frame: Tall and slender, with budding muscle. Adequate width in shoulders, chest. High, taut waist. Tightly-wound, developing thighs and trunk. Skinny calves. Plenty of room for additional weight at next level. 

Athleticism: Sudden. Impressive short-area quickness and initial burst. Very good body control; flexible and fluid. Adequate long speed in open field. Good play strength, with burgeoning power.

Instincts: Fast off the ball. Routinely gets corner on tackles with first step at snap. Rushes with a plan and multiple counters. Comfortable setting edge in run game before shedding to ball. Thrives on stunts. Enough speed to chase down quarterbacks in pursuit from backside.

Polish: Advanced hand and arm usage. Shows swim, push-pull, rip and slap. Patient as read-option defender; attacks decisively just after mesh point. 

Bottom Line: Booker is a natural pass-rusher with a developing toolbox of moves who also affects the run game. Needs to gain weight and add power, but could contribute early for Minnesota in obvious passing situations. Projects as quality, multi-year starter at defensive end, with the ceiling to play on Sundays.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

SI All-American Candidate Jack Hollifield Highlights and Evaluation

Jack Hollifield is a linebacker prospect from Shelby High School in Shelby, N.C. Hollifield is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Breon Pass Highlights and Evaluation

Breon Pass is a wide receiver prospect from Reidsville High School in Reidsville, N.C. Pass is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Bryson Nesbit Highlights and Evaluation

Bryson Nesbit is a tight end prospect from South Mecklenburg High School in Charlotte, N.C. Nesbit is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Yousef Mugharbil Highlights and Evaluation

Yousef Mugharbil is an offensive guard prospect from Murphy High School in Murphy, N.C. Mugharbil is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Zyun Reeves Highlights and Evaluation

Zyun Reeves is a defensive end prospect from East Forsyth High School in Kernersville, N.C. Reeves is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Payton Page Highlights and Evaluation

Payton Page is a defensive tackle prospect from Dudley High School in Greensboro, N.C. Page is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate MJ Daniels Highlights and Evaluation

MJ Daniels is a cornerback prospect from George County High School in Lucedale, Miss. Daniels is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Andrew Canelas Highlights and Evaluation

Andrew Canelas is an offensive tackle prospect from Leesville Road High School in Raleigh, N.C. Canelas is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Marvin Martin Highlights and Evaluation

Marvin Martin is a safety prospect from Vicksburg High School in Vicksburg, Miss. Martin is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Jabril McNeill Highlights and Evaluation

Jabril McNeill is a linebacker prospect from Sanderson High School in Raleigh, N.C. McNeill is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American