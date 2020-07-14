SI All-American
Top Stories
Football
Basketball

SI All-American Candidate Austin Gentle Highlights and Evaluation

SI All-American

Prospect: OL Austin Gentle
Projected Position: Offensive Guard
Status: SI All-American candidate
Vitals: 6-foot-3, 292 pounds
School: Chattanooga (Tenn.) McCallie 
Committed to: Harvard 

Frame: Compact despite height. Broad shoulders and wide chest. Thick midsection. Big, powerful thighs and trunk. Room for more weight, but emphasis will be strength, composition. 

Athleticism: Powerful. Overwhelms prep defenders at POA with strength, size. Good short-area agility; quick feet and loose hips for size. Not especially fast, but moves well in open space. 

Instincts: Extremely physical. Devastating punch, and provides additional jolt from hips. Extremely effective puller; arrives at moving target with power. Will drive defenders well past second level until whistle blows in run game. Jumpy in pass protection; tendency to bail on footwork early. 

Polish: Outstanding overall technique as run blocker. Keeps wide base, shows consistent footwork and shoots arms to defender’s chest. Needs work as pass protector; lacks confidence in kick slide. 

Bottom Line: Gentle is a solid Power-5 prospect poised to dominate the Ivy League. Combines rare overall size with solid mobility; will be even more effective once body is cleaned up with S&C. Projects as early starter for Harvard, with clear All-Conference upside.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

SI All-American Candidate Isaiah Brevard Highlights and Evaluation

Isaiah Brevard is a wide receiver prospect from Southaven High School in Southaven, Miss. Brevard is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Jordan Mosley Highlights and Evaluation

Jordan Mosley is a wide receiver prospect from McGill-Toolen Catholic High School in Mobile, Ala. Mosley is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Moliki Matavao Highlights and Evaluation

Moliki Matavao is a tight end prospect from Liberty High School in Henderson, Nev. Matavao is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Chris Murray Highlights and Evaluation

Chris Murray is a defensive end prospect from Hirschi High School in Wichita Falls, Texas. Murray is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Terrance Ferguson Highlights and Evaluation

Terrance Ferguson is a tight end prospect from Heritage High School in Littleton, Colo. Ferguson is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Roc Taylor Highlights and Evaluation

Roc Taylor is a wide receiver prospect from Oxford High School in Oxford, Ala. Taylor is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Chase Jackson Highlights and Evaluation

Chase Jackson is a wide receiver prospect from Choctaw High School in Choctaw, Okla. Jackson is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Terrence Lewis Highlights and Evaluation

Terrence Lewis is a linebacker prospect from Chaminade-Madonna College Preparatory School in Hollywood, Fla. Lewis is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Gus Zilinkas Highlights and Evaluation

Gus Zilinkas is a defensive line prospect from Cherry Creek High School in Englewood, Colo. Zilinkas is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Jaylin Davies Highlights and Evaluation

Jaylin Davies is a cornerback prospect from Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana, Calif. Davies is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American