SI All-American Candidate Austin Gentle Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: OL Austin Gentle

Projected Position: Offensive Guard

Status: SI All-American candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-3, 292 pounds

School: Chattanooga (Tenn.) McCallie

Committed to: Harvard

Frame: Compact despite height. Broad shoulders and wide chest. Thick midsection. Big, powerful thighs and trunk. Room for more weight, but emphasis will be strength, composition.

Athleticism: Powerful. Overwhelms prep defenders at POA with strength, size. Good short-area agility; quick feet and loose hips for size. Not especially fast, but moves well in open space.

Instincts: Extremely physical. Devastating punch, and provides additional jolt from hips. Extremely effective puller; arrives at moving target with power. Will drive defenders well past second level until whistle blows in run game. Jumpy in pass protection; tendency to bail on footwork early.

Polish: Outstanding overall technique as run blocker. Keeps wide base, shows consistent footwork and shoots arms to defender’s chest. Needs work as pass protector; lacks confidence in kick slide.

Bottom Line: Gentle is a solid Power-5 prospect poised to dominate the Ivy League. Combines rare overall size with solid mobility; will be even more effective once body is cleaned up with S & C. Projects as early starter for Harvard, with clear All-Conference upside.