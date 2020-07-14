SI All-American
SI All-American Candidate Austin Weiner Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: Austin Weiner
Status: SI All-American candidate
Vitals: 6-foot-7, 240 pounds
Position: Offensive Tackle
School: Gardner (Kan.) Gardner Edgerton
Committed to: Kansas State
Projected Position: Offensive Tackle

Frame: Long and lean with solid arms and legs. Thick base. Near prototype body of budding tackle prospect. Plenty of room to add meaningful mass.

Athleticism: Good feet, but somewhat mechanical in movements overall. Relies most on length and height as run blocker, enveloping smaller defenders. Doesn’t play with power consistently; not especially strong.

Instincts: Re-directs defenders with arms in run game. Shows patience getting to second level, often arriving with wide base. Makes concerted effort to cross defender’s face on weak side reach blocks.

Polish: High school tight end who mostly lined up tight as de facto offensive lineman. Scant experience in pass protection. Must develop footwork, punch and understanding of tackle responsibilities.

Bottom Line: Weiner is several years and at least 40 pounds away from being ready to contribute in the Big XII. But with his overwhelming length, natural base and solid mobility, he could eventually emerge as a starting-caliber offensive tackle for K-State – given proper coaching, of course.

