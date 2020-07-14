SI All-American
Top Stories
Football
Basketball

SI All-American Candidate Ayo Adebogun Highlights and Evaluation

SI All-American

Prospect: Ayo Adebogun                                                                                                Status: SI All-American Candidate                                                                                      Vitals: 6-foot-3, 205 pounds                                                                                                School: Mequon (Wis.) Homestead                                                                           Position: Defensive End                                                                                              Committed to: Wisconsin                                                                                         Projected Position: Defensive End/Edge

Frame: Lean and well-proportioned. Broad shoulders and chest. Long arms. A bit low waisted. Relatively thick, tightly-wound lower half. Significant growth potential remaining. 

Athleticism: Burst pops off the tape. Changes directions, starts and stops with ease. Sudden. Moves well in the open field, with very good long speed. Flexible hips and ankles. Powerful, especially considering his current weight. 

Instincts: High motor. Elite acceleration, anticipation at the snap. Plays with consistent physicality and violence. Flattens to quarterback in a hurry after winning edge as pass-rusher. Relentless in pursuit; capable of catching running backs from behind. 

Polish: Committed to playing with a low base. Keeps hands and arms constantly active to shed blockers. Shows swim, push-pull and bull as pass-rusher; must continue diversifying toolbox. Needs additional weight, strength to hold up in the run game. 

Bottom Line: Adebogun’s innate pass-rushing talent and affinity for physicality means his hand will likely stay in the dirt at Wisconsin. He’s years of strength development away from starting but could be used as sub-package rusher early in career. Potential impact starter at weakside defensive end for Badgers, with long-term NFL potential.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

SI All-American Candidate Isaiah Brevard Highlights and Evaluation

Isaiah Brevard is a wide receiver prospect from Southaven High School in Southaven, Miss. Brevard is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Jordan Mosley Highlights and Evaluation

Jordan Mosley is a wide receiver prospect from McGill-Toolen Catholic High School in Mobile, Ala. Mosley is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Moliki Matavao Highlights and Evaluation

Moliki Matavao is a tight end prospect from Liberty High School in Henderson, Nev. Matavao is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Chris Murray Highlights and Evaluation

Chris Murray is a defensive end prospect from Hirschi High School in Wichita Falls, Texas. Murray is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Terrance Ferguson Highlights and Evaluation

Terrance Ferguson is a tight end prospect from Heritage High School in Littleton, Colo. Ferguson is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Roc Taylor Highlights and Evaluation

Roc Taylor is a wide receiver prospect from Oxford High School in Oxford, Ala. Taylor is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Chase Jackson Highlights and Evaluation

Chase Jackson is a wide receiver prospect from Choctaw High School in Choctaw, Okla. Jackson is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Terrence Lewis Highlights and Evaluation

Terrence Lewis is a linebacker prospect from Chaminade-Madonna College Preparatory School in Hollywood, Fla. Lewis is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Gus Zilinkas Highlights and Evaluation

Gus Zilinkas is a defensive line prospect from Cherry Creek High School in Englewood, Colo. Zilinkas is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Jaylin Davies Highlights and Evaluation

Jaylin Davies is a cornerback prospect from Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana, Calif. Davies is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American