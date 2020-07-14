SI All-American Candidate Ayo Adebogun Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: Ayo Adebogun Status: SI All-American Candidate Vitals: 6-foot-3, 205 pounds School: Mequon (Wis.) Homestead Position: Defensive End Committed to: Wisconsin Projected Position: Defensive End/Edge

Frame: Lean and well-proportioned. Broad shoulders and chest. Long arms. A bit low waisted. Relatively thick, tightly-wound lower half. Significant growth potential remaining.

Athleticism: Burst pops off the tape. Changes directions, starts and stops with ease. Sudden. Moves well in the open field, with very good long speed. Flexible hips and ankles. Powerful, especially considering his current weight.

Instincts: High motor. Elite acceleration, anticipation at the snap. Plays with consistent physicality and violence. Flattens to quarterback in a hurry after winning edge as pass-rusher. Relentless in pursuit; capable of catching running backs from behind.

Polish: Committed to playing with a low base. Keeps hands and arms constantly active to shed blockers. Shows swim, push-pull and bull as pass-rusher; must continue diversifying toolbox. Needs additional weight, strength to hold up in the run game.

Bottom Line: Adebogun’s innate pass-rushing talent and affinity for physicality means his hand will likely stay in the dirt at Wisconsin. He’s years of strength development away from starting but could be used as sub-package rusher early in career. Potential impact starter at weakside defensive end for Badgers, with long-term NFL potential.