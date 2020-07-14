SI All-American
Top Stories
Football
Basketball

SI All-American Candidate Barryn Sorrell Highlights and Evaluation

SI All-American

Prospect: DE Barryn Sorrell
Status: SI All-American candidate
Vitals: 6-foot-3, 250 pounds
Position: Defensive End
School: New Orleans (La.) Holy Cross
Committed to: Northwestern Wildcats 
Projected Position: Defensive Tackle

Frame: Compact in shoulders with definition across the frame and decent reach.

Athleticism: Bends well and can command a double team at times despite his smaller frame because of his ability to leverage and contort. He does not display a tremendous amount of quickness, but he shows nice upper body strength at times to disengage blockers.

Instincts: Uses his strong hands to help him shed through blocks and win in one on one situations frequently.

Polish: Shows a nice ability to leverage in close quarters situations and should only improve upon this as time goes on. Needs to improve his pass rush skill set and add to his moves, and improving his ability to bend should help him. 

Bottom Line: Barryn Sorrell is a compact, sturdy built defensive lineman who will likely project as a 3-5-technique at the college level as he fills out his frame. He shows violent hands but lacks a true pass-rush skill set at this point. His ability to leverage in close quarter situations is desirable, which bodes well for him. Projects as a potential starter at the Power 5 level.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

SI All-American Candidate Isaiah Brevard Highlights and Evaluation

Isaiah Brevard is a wide receiver prospect from Southaven High School in Southaven, Miss. Brevard is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Jordan Mosley Highlights and Evaluation

Jordan Mosley is a wide receiver prospect from McGill-Toolen Catholic High School in Mobile, Ala. Mosley is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Moliki Matavao Highlights and Evaluation

Moliki Matavao is a tight end prospect from Liberty High School in Henderson, Nev. Matavao is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Chris Murray Highlights and Evaluation

Chris Murray is a defensive end prospect from Hirschi High School in Wichita Falls, Texas. Murray is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Terrance Ferguson Highlights and Evaluation

Terrance Ferguson is a tight end prospect from Heritage High School in Littleton, Colo. Ferguson is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Roc Taylor Highlights and Evaluation

Roc Taylor is a wide receiver prospect from Oxford High School in Oxford, Ala. Taylor is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Chase Jackson Highlights and Evaluation

Chase Jackson is a wide receiver prospect from Choctaw High School in Choctaw, Okla. Jackson is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Terrence Lewis Highlights and Evaluation

Terrence Lewis is a linebacker prospect from Chaminade-Madonna College Preparatory School in Hollywood, Fla. Lewis is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Gus Zilinkas Highlights and Evaluation

Gus Zilinkas is a defensive line prospect from Cherry Creek High School in Englewood, Colo. Zilinkas is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Jaylin Davies Highlights and Evaluation

Jaylin Davies is a cornerback prospect from Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana, Calif. Davies is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American