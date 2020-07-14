SI All-American Candidate Barryn Sorrell Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: DE Barryn Sorrell

Status: SI All-American candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-3, 250 pounds

Position: Defensive End

School: New Orleans (La.) Holy Cross

Committed to: Northwestern Wildcats

Projected Position: Defensive Tackle

Frame: Compact in shoulders with definition across the frame and decent reach.

Athleticism: Bends well and can command a double team at times despite his smaller frame because of his ability to leverage and contort. He does not display a tremendous amount of quickness, but he shows nice upper body strength at times to disengage blockers.

Instincts: Uses his strong hands to help him shed through blocks and win in one on one situations frequently.

Polish: Shows a nice ability to leverage in close quarters situations and should only improve upon this as time goes on. Needs to improve his pass rush skill set and add to his moves, and improving his ability to bend should help him.

Bottom Line: Barryn Sorrell is a compact, sturdy built defensive lineman who will likely project as a 3-5-technique at the college level as he fills out his frame. He shows violent hands but lacks a true pass-rush skill set at this point. His ability to leverage in close quarter situations is desirable, which bodes well for him. Projects as a potential starter at the Power 5 level.