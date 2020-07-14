SI All-American Candidate Barryn Sorrell Highlights and Evaluation
SI All-American
Prospect: DE Barryn Sorrell
Status: SI All-American candidate
Vitals: 6-foot-3, 250 pounds
Position: Defensive End
School: New Orleans (La.) Holy Cross
Committed to: Northwestern Wildcats
Projected Position: Defensive Tackle
Frame: Compact in shoulders with definition across the frame and decent reach.
Athleticism: Bends well and can command a double team at times despite his smaller frame because of his ability to leverage and contort. He does not display a tremendous amount of quickness, but he shows nice upper body strength at times to disengage blockers.
Instincts: Uses his strong hands to help him shed through blocks and win in one on one situations frequently.
Polish: Shows a nice ability to leverage in close quarters situations and should only improve upon this as time goes on. Needs to improve his pass rush skill set and add to his moves, and improving his ability to bend should help him.
Bottom Line: Barryn Sorrell is a compact, sturdy built defensive lineman who will likely project as a 3-5-technique at the college level as he fills out his frame. He shows violent hands but lacks a true pass-rush skill set at this point. His ability to leverage in close quarter situations is desirable, which bodes well for him. Projects as a potential starter at the Power 5 level.