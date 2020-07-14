SI All-American Candidate Barylre Davenport Highlights and Evaluation

SI All-American
Prospect: Barylre Davenport 
Status: SI All-American candidate
Vitals: 6-foot-4, 225 pounds 
Position: Defensive End 
School: Chickasaw (Ala.)
Schools of Interest: Vanderbilt, Kansas, Central Michigan, Southern Miss, Tulane, South Alabama, Coastal Carolina, UAB and Troy. 
Projected Position: Defensive End

Frame: Somewhat stout for height. Big upper body, with broad shoulders and wide chest. Long waisted. Solid lower half, with chiseled thighs and trunk. Developed already, but room for more mass. 

Athleticism: Overall coordination sticks out. Above-average speed, especially in open field. Quick feet in phonebooth, but lacks agility otherwise. Shows functional strength shedding and taking on blocks. Adequate bend and flexibility. 

Instincts: Physical player. Makes multiple efforts after initial move stymied. Not afraid to absorb power and give it right back. Plays with low base, often winning leverage game. Relentless in pursuit from backside. 

Polish: Fills gaps and holds edge when tasked. Shows patience as read-option defender. Locks out linemen with arms while diagnosing. Has swim and push-pull, but must continue diversifying pass-rush approach. 

Bottom Line: Davenport has the look of a classic strongside defensive end in a four-down scheme. Should hold up at point of attack with additional weight, and possesses just enough athletic tools to be functional pass-rusher. Likely starter later in college career.

