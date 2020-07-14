SI All-American Candidate Beau Stephens Highlights and Evaluation

SI All-American
Prospect: Beau Stephenson
Status: SI All-American candidate
Vitals: 6-foot-6, 320 pounds
Position: Offensive Tackle/Defensive Tackle
School: Blue Springs (Mo.)
Committed to: Iowa 
Projected Position: Offensive Tackle 

Frame: For someone this big on the prep level, he carries the weight fairly well. There’s going to need to be some maintenance over time. 

Athleticism: He’s limited athletically but plays with really good technique and anticipation at the tackle position. There’s an outrageous amount of strength in his game. He’s got thunder in his frame at all times. 

Instincts: He plays the game like a rumbling bear, punching and wailing on his opponents all throughout the snap. There’s a real physicality to his game, and there’s signs of adjustments being made for a lack of footspeed. 

Polish: Really patient in his pass set, which with a frame this heavy is slightly rare because players this strong tend to want to get their hands on early. He’s got above average footwork in the run game and really keeps his head out. 

Bottom Line: There’s going to be questions about whether or not Stephenson will be able to athletically stand up on the outside in college, but he will have a chance to start out there and could seamlessly transition to the interior.

